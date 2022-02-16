Anne Arundel school superintendent recommends lifting mask mandate in county schools; board will discuss issue tonight

Superintendent George Arlotto will recommend eliminating the mandatory face mask rule in Anne Arundel County schools, citing a confirmation from the Maryland Department of Health that at least 80% of those eligible for vaccination in the county are inoculated.
The Anne Arundel County Board of Education meets Wednesday at 6 p.m., and Arlotto will make his recommendation to the board when discussing school operations. Action is required by the board before the mask policy can change, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said.
In December, the Maryland State Board of Education approved “offramps” for masking in schools. One ramp states that if 80% of the population is vaccinated as reported by the Maryland Department of Health, masking in schools in that county can end. On the state’s COVID-19 website, a map of counties shows Anne Arundel has 69% of its total population fully vaccinated.
Mosier said the system saw a chart, which was also shared with the General Assembly, which listed the Anne Arundel County as 80% vaccinated, when looking at only those who are eligible opposed to the total population. Mosier said the Maryland Department of Health verified that at least 80% of those eligible are vaccinated, prompting Arlotto to make his recommendation.
Mosier said it is the system’s understanding that schools can lift the mask mandate once 80% of the eligible population is vaccinated, rather than 80% of the total population.
This story will be updated.