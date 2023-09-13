Annapolis High School teacher named finalist for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mary Kay Connerton, wellness coordinator at Annapolis High, was named a finalist for 2023-2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The accolades continue to pour for Mary Kay Connerton.

The physical education, health and wellness teacher at Annapolis High School was named a finalist for 2023-24 Maryland Teacher of the Year on Monday by the Maryland State Department of Education. She was also selected earlier this year as Anne Arundel County public school teacher of the year.

“The work I do is a bit out of the box, but it is the exact link that could lead to the acceleration of every individual for not just educational success, but also personal success,” Connerton said.

Connerton, 37, is one of seven finalists from around the state. The winner will be revealed during a gala reception held at Martins West in Baltimore on Oct. 13.

The other finalists are Brianne Souder, Rising Sun High School (Cecil County); Nicole Rhoades, Windsor Knolls Middle School (Frederick County); Andrea Schulte, Kent Island High School (Queen Anne’s County); Raymond Weber, Salem Avenue Elementary School (Washington County); Tara Martens, West Salisbury Elementary School (Wicomico County); and Jaimie Ridgely, Stephen Decatur Middle School (Worcester County).

Connerton, has taught in Anne Arundel County Public Schools for nearly 14 years and has been at Annapolis High School for the last nine. She serves as the school’s wellness coordinator and is known as a constant advocate for student and staff well-being.

After graduating from the State University of New York, Cortland in 2010, Connerton started her teaching career in her home state of New York as a long-term elementary teacher replacement in the Homer Central School District. She was there for about six months when she decided to move to Maryland to work as a special educator at Crofton Middle School. In 2012, she moved to Bates Middle School to do the same thing.

A certified yoga teacher since 2009, Connerton has integrated yoga, mindfulness and wellness strategies into her teaching. In 2015, she began pursuing her master’s degree in Educational Leadership and accepted her current position as Annapolis High School’s wellness coordinator. That same year, she launched the “Stretch Your Wellness” class, which serves as an introduction to yoga and mindfulness.

During the pandemic, Connerton and Ryan Voegtlin, the school system’s director of student services, co-authored a curriculum called the “Wellness Block” to help support mindfulness away from the classroom.

In collaboration with a few researchers from the Johns Hopkins University, they put together lessons on topics such as healthy relationships, how to be an advocate for yourself and your education, and how to develop a healthy self-care routine.

Johns Hopkins will publish a research article about the new curriculum, listing Connerton as a co-author.

“I am filled with gratitude to represent Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Maryland State Teacher of the Year finalist,” Connerton said. “I hope that this platform will allow us to expand the mind, body, and spirit connection as a regular part of the school experience to truly reach the whole individual.”