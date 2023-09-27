Mark Bedell of AACPS named superintendent of the year by National Alliance of Black School Educators

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools Mark Bedell has been honored with the National Association of Black School Educators’ 2023 superintendent of the year award, the school system announced Wednesday.

Each year, the award is given to a sitting superintendent whose leadership has resulted in “significant positive outcomes” for Black students and those of African decent, AACPS said in a news release.

“As we reviewed the nomination packets, Dr. Bedell’s positive impact on the school system climate and intense focus on equity for all children — even in the short time he has been at Anne Arundel County Public Schools — stood out,” Julia Y. Andrews, chair of the NABSE awards committee, said in the release. “It was very evident to the selection committee that the students and staff at Anne Arundel County Public Schools are being well-served by Dr. Bedell, and we are thrilled to be able to honor him.”

Bedell began his four-year term as superintendent in August 2022, when he replaced George Arlotto, who had lead the system since 2014. Bedell had been the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools prior to filling the role in Maryland.

Creating a “road map for successful schooling” through the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s future education reform plan is a focus of his, per his 100-day entry plan.

Robert Silkworth, vice president of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, called Bedell a “breath of fresh air” in an interview shortly after the board voted unanimously to appoint him.

Silkworth said cited Bedell’s ability to develop good relationships with the school system’s stakeholders in a short amount of time and engagement with the community during his listening tour shortly after his hiring.

Bedell said in the release: “This work cannot be done alone, and it is not about me. It is about us, and I am proud of each and every member of our AACPS team, our Board of Education, and our community. We have talked since I arrived here about putting our school system on a level where it is highly regarded nationally, and I have no doubt we will get there.”

Bedell spearheaded initiatives like #BePresent, which encourages community members to partner with the school system and be present and active in daily school life. He has also shown a particular interest in groups that have historically experienced an achievement gap, including Black, Hispanic, special education, and free- and reduced-price-meal-program students.

Bedell said during a December school board meeting that to improve schools, more funding is needed to boost staff pay, increase competitiveness with other districts, and recruit and retain teachers.

“We have a lot of work to do in order to get where we want to go,” Bedell said in the release. “But we have laid a foundation here that is solid and strong, and we are beginning the climb to where we want to be.”