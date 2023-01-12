Anne Arundel schools superintendent closes out listening tour, announces transportation issues are starting to wane

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell assured parents, teachers and community members Wednesday that the county school system’s transportation issues are improving as more alternative vehicles come online and drivers in training receive their commercial licenses.

Bedell told parents to expect an announcement about specific route changes in the next week, including the rerouting of some buses. The number of route changes will be “far less than to be expected,” he said during a listening session at Arundel High School. Those who live in a cluster where transportation is operating at full capacity “should be fine,” he said.

Since last year, student transportation in Anne Arundel County Public Schools has been disrupted by a driver shortage, causing late bus service or no service at all. Last month, the school system continued to put vans or SUVs in service to transport students with special needs across the county. Currently, there are 51 bus driver vacancies, Bedell said, down from 53 reported to the Board of Education Jan 4. About 60 potential drivers are in training for their CDL licenses.

Arundel High School was Bedell’s last stop on the “Learning & Listening Tour” at the 16 high schools in the county. Bedell and other members of the board, including Vice President and District 2 member Robert Silkworth and District 4 member Melissa Ellis scheduled the meetings, inviting parents, teachers, and other community members to the facilitated open-discussion with board staff to garner feedback about the school system and what they want to see improved in the future.

The feedback will be reviewed to help formulate Bedell’s strategic plan, which he will present to the Board of Education and will be accessible to the public in May.

“I am here to serve children,” Bedell said. “I believe in growing kids whether they are low achievers, average, high achievers, whether they have disabilities, whether they are gifted and talented; there should be value added in everything that we are doing with your children.”

Other topics raised at the meeting included overcrowding in the Arundel cluster, which includes Arundel Middle and High schools, and Four Seasons; Piney Orchard; Odenton; and Waugh Chapel elementary schools, modified schedules and how parents want the school day to look moving forward.

While most of the attendees said they were confident in the school’s ability to keep them safe — directing specific praise to teachers and their ability to connect with students — opinions on improvements varied among the crowd.

Nicole Nash, a mother of two students who attend the Broadneck cluster, told the group there is an “unspoken racial issue” in the schools that goes, in her words, undisciplined by “significant portion of the staff.” Nash said her daughter and son have been called racial slurs. In other instances, she says there have been times at sporting events where the opposing crowd has promoted racially motivated violence against students of color and their families.

“It’s disturbing and it’s more disturbing that sometimes it happens in front of staff and they ignore it,” she said.

Bob Mosier, spokesperson for AACPS, said he was not aware of this specific incident, but the board is actively addressing racial tension in the county “as fiercely as possible” through policy and professional development implementation.

“This is something we take very seriously,” he said. “We are spending a lot of time to implement policy that will further help the issue, but ultimately this is bigger than a single school system.”

Principals from the Arundel cluster proposed changes to how teacher observations are conducted and presented during performance reviews.

Right now, teachers are evaluated on 36 indicators, said Arundel High School Principal Gina Davenport. The current system is not efficient if AACPS wants to promote an environment where teachers can experience significant growth in their profession and personal practice, she said.

“It makes it really difficult for teachers to focus on the things that they need to grow,” Davenport said.

On the other side of the classroom, Davenport and other principals discussed the county’s Career Technology Education programs and a shift away from what she felt was an over-emphasis on college readiness.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Law requires all Maryland school systems to have 45% of high school graduating classes earn an industry credential or complete a registered apprenticeship by 2030. Currently, the state’s rate is 7%.

As of right now, Davenport said their Center for Applied Technology (CAT) buildings are limited in what the facilities can offer in terms of real-world experience and programming.

Bedell is proposing a $58.4 billion construction plan to start to address this by building a brand new facility on the 172-acre property currently occupied by the Old Mill Middle School/High School complex and Rippling Woods Elementary .

This project was approved to be added to the Capital Budget Recommendation in September 2022 that will be voted on in May. Public hearings for the capital budget will start Jan. 17.