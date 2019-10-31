Two Anne Arundel public high schools won the Maryland Marching Band Association’s first state marching band competition, according to the school system.
Broadneck High, beat five other teams in the Class 3A division and was also the largest marching band to compete in the state, according to a press release. Chesapeake High beat nine other teams and took first place in the Class 1A division. Broadneck was under the guidance of Matt Heist and three drum majors; Cecilia Skorupa, Maddie Hamilton and Aidan Myers. Chesapeake was under the guidance of Clay Michalec and horn sergeant, Skye Farley.
“The dedication and efforts that our students consistently display make me proud every single day,” Heist said in the release. “Their pursuit of excellence is a true testament to their character.”
Chesapeake High’s marching band has doubled in size over the last 10 years and currently has 36 members.
“Our musicians, parents, staff, boosters and our entire school have embraced the incredible possibilities of this program,” Michalec said. “Each of them shares a piece of this championship. This is truly one of the most beautiful moments of my teaching career and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”
Old Mill School also won in Class 2A division for the best percussion unit.
The competition was held at Towson University and bands were scored on performance areas like overall effect, percussion, color guard, music performance and visual performance. The competition, hosted by Maryland Marching Band Association, also provides feedback to marching bands across Maryland from qualified clinicians and adjudicators.