Old Mill High School dismissal underway after lockdown affects cluster bus schedule, Anne Arundel school system says

Anne Arundel County police responded to the Old Mill High School complex around 2 p.m. for a report of a possible armed subject who was in the area earlier in the day, the police department tweeted.
A student reported that they “may have” seen a student with a “possible weapon” believed to be a gun around 12 p.m., police spokesperson Marc Limansky said. The police department wrote in a tweet that officers at the scene and are investigating the incident with school administrators “out of an abundance of caution.” Police are searching for the student reported for possibly having a weapon and haven’t located that person as of 3 p.m.
The Old Mill High complex was on lockdown while police investigate what they described as a “situation related to the high school,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools tweeted.
The lockdown extended past the 2:18 p.m. dismissal at Old Mill High School, which will have a cascading effect on bus transportation in the Old Mill cluster, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said. At 3:30 p.m. AACPS said on social media that dismissal at Old Mill High School had begun.
The middle schools will dismissed at 4:05 p.m. as usual. Bus service will be delayed because of the lockdown, and students stuck at school will be supervised.
All Old Mill High School extracurricular activities, including games and practices, scheduled for this afternoon and evening were canceled.
