Anne Arundel schools seek to shield transgender kids from harassment with proposed LGBTQ policy

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is considering a policy which would protect a student’s right to be addressed by a name and pronoun that matches their gender identity and their right to use school bathrooms which correspond with that identity.
The proposed policy lays out a “prohibition of discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression” and states school is a safe, welcoming and affirming place for students. Students who experience discrimination and harassment have a significant risk of health, safety and educational problems, according to a draft of the policy.
The discussion comes as a law in Arkansas which bans gender-affirming medical treatment for minors has forced families to flee to protect their children, according to NBC News, which has reported that more than a dozen similar bills have been proposed around the U.S.
Guidelines from Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration already include gender-affirming rights, but a policy approved by the board would be stronger because it couldn’t change with a new superintendent, Jeremy Browning of advocacy organization Annapolis Pride said.
He said as the policy is read a second time before the board they want to do all they can to elevate the voices of AACPS students past and present. A 30-day comment period on the policy began Wednesday.
“What the research is showing, what we are hearing from current students, is that it is still not a safe environment,” he said.
Friday was the GLSEN Day of Silence in which LGBTQ students and allies are traditionally silent to protest the harmful effects of harassment and discrimination. Monarch Global Academy Gay-Straight Alliance sponsor and instructional guide Rob Noble said this year students continued speaking, as it has been a challenge to get students to participate in virtual learning. Noble said they bought and distributed books promoting positivity and LGBTQ people who have contributed to the community to mark the day.
He said he thinks the proposed policy will give teachers a better sense of how they should be acting, and the confidence that their actions are backed by the school system. He said he hopes the policy helps keep people safe and learning.
“You’re not building on sand, you’re building on stone,” he said.
The board made some comments on the policy Wednesday during a regular meeting. It will be discussed again May 5.
Board Policy Committee Chair Joanna Bache Tobin said she thinks the policy is necessary to prevent the harm caused by harassment and discrimination, which can follow students long after they leave AACPS grounds.
“As a college professor I’ve had students show up in my office hours who somehow made it through high school but were broken, and now had to undergo the process of putting their lives together in a way that, as Mr. Silkworth said, brought about not only happiness but some sense of self-respect, self sense of self-love,” Tobin said.
Every student has a right to be happy, and no other student can take that right away, Board Member Robert Silkworth, of Millersville, said, as that happiness translates to success in life.
“Hopefully as a result of this policy we can say there will be no more scars,” Silkworth said.
Board Member Corine Frank, of Pasadena, said many of the concerns raised by students are covered under the system’s existing harassment and discrimination policy, but the bullying persists, leading her to ask if creating another policy is prudent. She wants bullying to end, she said.
“I don’t understand why that isn’t being addressed,” she said. “Some of the things people are being called, I can’t imagine from this desk how that isn’t an actionable issue.”
Tobin spoke after Frank and said unfortunately because of the state of the world it needs to be articulated that LGBTQ students have “the basic human dignity and rights” every student has, making the policy necessary in her view.