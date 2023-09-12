Former House of Delegates candidate files for District 5 school board seat in Anne Arundel County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A former Republican House of Delegates candidate from Severna Park has filed to run for the District 5 seat on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education.

Latoya Nkongolo, a mental health professional, will seek the seat currently held by Dana Schallheim. Nkongolo ran and lost a race for a District 31B House seat in 2021.

Schallheim was elected to the board in 2018 when she defeated Terry R. Gilleland — an appointed school board member — by about 1,250 votes. Schallheim has also announced her intention to run again in 2024.

Much of Nkongolo’s work has revolved around education. She says people close to her suggested that she run for the school board since her background made her qualified. Nkongolo is an adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College, developed a family wellness workshop at Luminus Healthcare Anne Arundel Medical Center and participated in several anti-drug initiatives for both Republican and Democratic county executive administrations.

“ Everything I’ve done has been around education,” she said.

Nkongolo has been a licensed therapist for 25 years. She runs her own mental health facility in Glen Burnie, Work Life Behavioral Health. She’s used her leadership and expertise to serve children and families in Anne Arundel County since 2007 while building relationships with local elected officials. She has degrees from the University of Maryland-Baltimore School of Social Work, Springfield College and Delaware State University.

“I think that I have established myself and I have built a lot of strong relationships where I can pick up the phone and call just about anyone to address any issue,” she said. “What they call me in this community is a bridge builder and a gap filler, so when I hear something that needs to be done in this community, I take action, and I’ve developed programs that reflect that.”

Nkongolo has served in various compacities in the county over the years, including co-chair of the behavioral health subcommittee for County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Healthy Communities Transition Team in 2018.

From 2017 to 2019, she served as Severna Park representative for the Board of Education Citizen Advisory Committee and chair of the social/emotional subcommittee.

Since 2018, Nkongolo has participated in the Annapolis Naptown Anti-Dope Movement Project, a public health awareness campaign. She also shared her expertise as an expert panelist on former County Executive Steve Schuh’s “Not My Child” initiative, from 2017 to 2018, offering guidance on health and safety during the opioid crisis.

“I was always told that education was the ultimate equalizer,” she said. “Going to college really afforded me the opportunity to have a great career to open a business and to live in Severna Park. … Education really helped me break generational curses and the cycle of poverty.”

She says if she’s elected, she will focus on the “basics,” the ABC’s she calls them, accountability, budget, and curriculum.

“We have to be accountable to the parents and taxpayers so they know the money is being spent on the right things,” she said. “We need to audit our budget and make sure the things we spend our money on [are] working like we intend, and we need to refocus our curriculum so that more children have more options and are prepared to succeed when they graduate. It’s about making sure that every subject is preparing them for college or career.”

As a mental health professional, Nkongolo gets firsthand information from parents and children about their concerns and needs. She said she can use this information to help create a better community.

“What I will assure my constituents is that I am not just a listener by profession, I’m a listener as a person, that when I talk to people, I hear them, I’m open minded, and I will make sure that every voice is heard,” she said.