Under one of the recommendations, teacher compensation would increase. The initial salary would go up by 10% as an attempt to close the gap with the average teacher salary in other states, according to the presentation given to the Maryland Senate. This could mean a starting salary of $60,000, in comparison to the current Anne Arundel County teacher salary of nearly $48,000 for those who have a bachelor’s degree, said Rusell Leone the president of the county-wide teacher’s union.