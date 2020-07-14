Naval Academy midshipman details alleged attempted sexual assault

WASHINGTON, D.C. — February 2018.
September 2018.
October 2018.
May 2019.
These are the months when Midshipman 3rd Class Nixon Keago allegedly sexually assaulted and attempted to sexually assault three midshipmen.
Keago is currently is facing a court-martial for charges of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, obstruction of justice and burglary.
The first two times involved a midshipman who has since graduated. The Capital does not identify victims of sexual assault. The former midshipman was sleeping when Keago came into her dormitory and allegedly sexually assaulted her. That woke her up, government attorney Lt. Cmdr. Chris Cox said during opening statements in a courtroom at the Washington Navy Yard.
Keago would go on to allegedly attempt to sexually assault two more midshipmen, Cox said.
The defense sees the case differently.
This when rumors spread across the Naval Academy and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) bungled several investigations, Lt. Cmdr. Andrea Kissner said in her opening statements.
“This case is about government incompetence and rumor,” Kissner said.
The former midshipman told Keago to never speak of it again. But in September 2018, she woke up to find Keago laying next to her. He said she told him to come, just as he did the first time, Cox said.
Then in October 2018, another midshipman woke up as Keago allegedly tried to sexually assault her. The midshipman would later testify Tuesday.
“She says, ‘Who are you? What are you doing?’” Cox said.
He gives her a name, but the midshipman knows he lied. She recognizes him as Keago.
“She throws him against the window, and said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this to me?’” Cox said.
The midshipman reports the alleged attempted sexual assault immediately.
Now Keago is under investigation, but, Cox said, that did not stop him.
In May 2019, while attending Fleet Week in New York, Keago allegedly attempted to assault another midshipman.
She reported Keago to the watch commander on her ship, and Keago was removed, Cox said.
But then he came back. He was removed again, Cox said.
“His actions were unwelcome, unwanted and unforgettable,” Cox said.
Keago’s defense
When NCIS began to investigate the first allegation, the investigator failed to ask basic questions, said Lt. Cmdr. Kissner, the defense attorney said.
The investigator did not challenge the first midshipman to report on several discrepancies. The person failed to keep the integrity of the investigation, Kissner said.
These failures continue with the subsequent investigations, Kissner said.
It was more than problems with the investigation to cause doubt. It was the rumors.
The NCIS investigator “took rumors she heard and confirmed them,” Kissner said.
These rumors spread because NCIS failed to tell the midshipman and her friend to not talk while the alleged attempted assault was being investigated.
And so, while NCIS investigated, rumors spread about what happened with Keago.
They spread to the former midshipman, who was friends with the first person to report attempted sexual assault.
“Never once before she heard about [the first midshipman’s] allegations did she call it sexual assault,” Kissner said.
But now, the former midshipman said what the defense argues was consensual was sexual assault, the attorney said.
This happens again with the last midshipman, Kissner said.
Because of rumors, which the last midshipman heard, she claimed her consensual act with Keago was attempted sexual assault, the defense attorney argued, because hooking up was not allowed on the ship.
Three midshipmen, all connected to each other. Keago was charged based on the rumors, Kissner said.
“He deserved better,” she said.
First witness
With the opening statements were finished, the government called their first witness, and the midshipman walked to the witness stand.
The midshipman told Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante, who led the direct examination for the government, she was in the same company as Keago. They were friendly but not friends.
On the day of the sexual assault, the midshipman went to practice and then to a tailgate. She had a White Claw, a spiked seltzer. Then two Bud Light beers.
She followed that with a Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Then a Coors Light.
After the tailgate, the midshipman went to several bars in downtown Annapolis. She drank more, she testified.
Vodka Redbull at Acme Bar and Grill. Two glasses of beer at Federal House. Another Vodka Redbull and a half bottle of beer at Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs.
Then she called the Naval Academy’s version of a safe ride program and took the bus back to Bancroft Hall.
She got ready for bed, she testified, and fired off a few text messages, the midshipman told defense attorney Lt. Dan Phipps during his cross-examination. The last message was sent at 2:11 a.m.
She fell asleep. Her dormitory room was unlocked. At the academy, mids are not given keys to their dorm doors. Because of issues with being locked out, mids often keep their doors unlocked, the midshipman said.
When she woke up around an hour late, she felt a rubbing sensation in her genital area. She saw a man’s head moving back and forth, the midshipman said.
The man was propped up on his left hand, and she could see his penis. That was the cause of the rubbing sensation.
At first, she thought this must be OK, but she quickly realized it was not. The midshipman testified she went through a checklist in her head.
When did she go to sleep? Was there someone doing this to her?
“Was there someone in my bed [when she fell asleep]? No,” the midshipman testified. “Was there someone in my room? No.”
She asked the man who he is, and he said Johnny. She knew he was lying, she said. He hid his face in his hands and in the mattress.
The midshipman turned on the lights, and the man climbed out of the bed.
“But as he’s down, I look at him, and I know,” she said. “It’s Keago.”
She grabbed him by the shoulders and asked why he did it. Then she said she was going to report the alleged assault.
“I felt scared but also incredibly angry,” she said.
She ran out of her room, she testified, and walked into then-Midshipman Eric Cal, who was on rover duty that night, meaning he was responsible for monitoring the hallways in the wings that houses the 2nd Company. Keago, the midshipman and Cal were all part of 2nd Company.
The midshipman wanted to report the sexual assault, and Cal initiated the process, he testified. During his testimony, the midshipman sat in the viewer’s section of the courtroom.
Cal told the attorneys how he started the process and that the midshipman, who was friends with him, wanted to walk around the building to clear her head. She took some time to write down her statement, the midshipman testified.
“I didn’t want to forget anything,” she said.
The midshipman stayed with a friend instead of returning to her room.
She also went to Mercy Hospital in Baltimore for a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination.
During his cross-examination, Phipps focused his questions on the discrepancies he saw between the midshipman’s testimony and her statements during the investigation, such as stating she fell asleep around 1 a.m. when she texted at 2:11 a.m.
He also called attention to the amount she drank and how she talked about the alleged attempted assault.
The court-martial, which is scheduled to last until the end of the month, will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday.