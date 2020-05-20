Naval Academy midshipman’s sexual assault trial rescheduled for July

The court-martial of a Naval Academy midshipman charged with sexual assault and burglary has been rescheduled for July.
The court-martial, scheduled for May after several delays, was postponed earlier this month for coronavirus concerns.
Third Class Midshipman Nixon Keago was charged in October with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice for incidents at the Annapolis military school in February, September and October 2018 and in New York in May 2019.
A hearing for the case at the Washington Navy Yard in D.C. is scheduled for July 2 before the trial set for July 9-24.
Naval Academy spokespeople did not respond when asked whether Keago has been sent home to Texas or is being held by the Navy.
While on active duty in February 2018, Keago broke into the dorm room of another midshipman and had sex with her while she slept, charging documents state. This happened again while he was on active duty on Oct. 21, 2018, the documents state. The documents outline that he has been charged under Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which defines different degrees of sexual assault and rape.
In September 2018 and again in New York this past May, charging documents state, Keago broke into the sleeping quarters of female midshipmen and attempted to have sex with them while they slept, as the Navy Times first reported.
Keago was charged with obstruction of justice for telling midshipmen to lie to military authorities after the incidents in September and May, according to the documents.
He is a chemistry major and served in the Marine Corps before joining the academy, according to his Navy sports biography. He was a member of the soccer team in 2017, his freshman year.