As court-martial continues, Naval Academy midshipman found not guilty of one charge, attempted sexual assault

Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class Nixon Keago has been found not guilty of attempted sexual assault, stemming from a September 2018 incident.
Keago, who is currently standing trial, still faces several charges including sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, obstruction of justice and burglary.
Defense attorney Lt. Dan Phipps motioned Monday morning for the attempted sexual assault charge and one of the burglary charges, both connected to September 2018, be dismissed.
In arguing for the charges to be dropped, Phipps said that the prosecution, represented by attorneys Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Cox and Lt. Josh Won, did not prove that there was an overt action that shows that Keago intended to commit sexual assault.
He pointed to the government calling only one witness to testify about the night.
An ensign testified Wednesday that she woke up to find Keago in her bed. It was the second time the midshipman was in her bed. This time they were both clothed, she said.
The Capital does not identify victims of sexual violence.
The ensign had not invited Keago into her bed, she said.
The lack of invitation and other evidence of Keago’s alleged pattern of conduct show that he planned to commit sexual assault, LaPlante argued Monday morning.
Even with the ensign and Keago still clothed, there was a substantial act because he went into her room uninvited, LaPlante said.
Judge Capt. Aaron Rugh did not agree. He granted the defense motion to find Keago not guilty of attempted sexual assault.
Rugh denied the motion to find Keago not guilty of burglary, saying there was enough evidence provided for the members, the court-martial equivalent of a jury, to find Keago guilty.
Latest Education
The court-martial will continue with the defense’s case.