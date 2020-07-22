Naval Academy midshipman found guilty on all but one charge in sexual assault court-martial

Midshipman Third Class Nixon Keago has been found guilty of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice. He has been found not guilty of two counts of attempted sexual assault, one of which the judge had ruled on before it reached the jury.
Keago was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and burglary. Unlike the state, the military reports charges and additional charges, with specifications for each.
Keago was not found guilty, by the members panel, of the first charge, attempted sexual assault, stemming from a May 2019 incident in New York. Judge Capt. Aaron Rugh had also previously found Keago not guilty of another attempted sexual assault charge.
Keago was found guilty of sexual assault while asleep and bodily harm from a October 2018 incident involving a midshipman. He was found guilty of four specifications of burglary, stemming from each incident related to the charges of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.
He was also found guilty of sexual assault while asleep and bodily harm from a February 2018 incident involving a now-ensign and attempted sexual assault, from May 2019, involving a midshipman.
The members also found him guilty of a charge of obstruction of justice.
The members will now decide Keago’s sentence for his charges. The sentencing hearing will likely start at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Latest Education
This article will be updated.