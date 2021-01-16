Fallen midshipman remembered by Naval Academy company as driven, ‘iron man’

John Johnson was an accomplished midshipman.
He served as a platoon commander for the 29th company. As a mathematics major, he held a 3.97 GPA and participated in the Trident Scholar Program. He ranked top 40 overall amongst his classmates. He was on the Superintendent’s List for most of his time at the academy.
But Johnson’s fellow midshipmen remember their fallen classmate as far more than his academy achievements.
Passion. Driven. Brutally honest. Humble.
“John was very passionate about what he set his mind to,” said Matthew Grueninger, Johnson’s roommate at the academy. “That is, if he committed himself to something, he gave his all to accomplish it. If he saw that he could not fully commit to something, then he had the courage to admit that and move on - something that always inspired me.”
Midshipman First Class Johnson died by drowning on Dec. 15 while on vacation with friends. He was 22. He will be buried at Naval Academy Columbarium once the midshipmen return from winter break this week.
Services will be held in Pittsburgh and North Carolina once it is safer and there has been mass vaccination against COVID-19, according to the obituary.
Johnson grew up in Pittsburgh but moved to North Carolina shortly before high school after his mother got a new job, according to the midshipman’s obituary. He played football, soccer, lacrosse and ran track.
His mother instilled a love of music in him at a young age, and Johnson learned how to play the violin, according to the obituary.
“He was a person of great talent, but what truly set him apart was his amazing work ethic and his humility in light of his many accomplishments,” according to the obituary.
Johnson was driven and aimed to accomplish much with his life, Grueninger said, and he likely would have. But more important than accomplishments was friendship.
“His compassion showed in what was the closest friendship I have ever had,” Grueninger said. “It showed in the way he sought to be a role model for others. Many people relied on him for advice, including his little brothers and his company-mates. He cared deeply about the people he helped and would often think deeply about the advice he gave them.”
Johnson was a cheerleader for his friends and fellow midshipmen, Midshipman First Class Harrison Foley said in a statement. He knew how to have fun.
“We looked to him to bring the energy when it was time to celebrate, and he always delivered. It’s going to be so different without him,” Foley said in his statement.
Johnson knew how to live in the moment, Midshipman First Class Joey Sereda said in a statement. Like Foley, Sereda also emphasized Johnson’s cheerleading of his fellow mids. He was the “company iron man,” Sereda said.
Sereda was concerned about his physical readiness test’s running portion, and Johnson told him that he had no doubts that he would do well.
“He told me ‘if I’ve ever seen a big man that can run fast, it’s you. I don’t have a single doubt in my mind you can grind for 10 minutes,’” Sereda said.
Johnson was a role model for the brigade, Midshipman First Class Lucas Gobel said. Johnson spoke his mind. He never looked down on someone who was struggling. He did not care about someone’s achievements but rather who they were as a person.
“John was my best friend and one of the best people I have ever met,” Gobel said in a statement. “I have never met a more driven individual in my entire life, he was able to balance almost all aspects of his life.”
Johnson’s toughest critic was himself and he pushed himself to do better. He made time to help his friends. He was always there when Gobel needed him. Gobel credits Johnson for helping him get through the academy.
The academy, and the world, overall, were “robbed” by Johnson’s death, Gobel wrote.
"He was the heart of our company; excelling academically, physically, and socially with people in the company," Gobel said in the statement. "He was a role model for greatness, but most importantly he was my best friend. The worst part is I will not be able to see him again, but he will live on in our pursuit to fill the void left by his departure. I know I will do everything in my power to be half the man he was, and maybe in that pursuit he will live on."