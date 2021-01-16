Fallen midshipman remembered by Naval Academy company as driven, ‘iron man’

.He was the heart of our company; excelling academically, physically, and socially with people in the company,” Gobel said in the statement. “He was a role model for greatness, but most importantly he was my best friend. The worst part is I will not be able to see him again, but he will live on in our pursuit to fill the void left by his departure. I know I will do everything in my power to be half the man he was, and maybe in that pursuit he will live on.”