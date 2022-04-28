President Joe Biden to speak at 2022 Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote speech during the Naval Academy graduation and commission ceremony next month, the academy announced.

Biden is scheduled to address the Class of 2022 at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 2022 graduation and commissioning ceremony is not open to the public. It will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Biden last visited the academy in 2018 when he accepted the Naval Academy Alumni Association’s Distinguished Graduate Award on behalf of U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the ceremony last year. The keynote typically rotates between the vice president, president and the secretary of defense. In 2020, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper gave the keynote speech at the commissioning, which was held virtually.

As vice president, Biden gave the keynote speech in 2015 and 2010.