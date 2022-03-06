Anne Arundel County schools graduate-turned-teacher recognized as one of the best math teachers in US

Joanie Gulden will do about anything to get Glen Burnie Park Elementary School students to engage with math.
Anything.
Gulden ate a pig’s foot. She got covered in slime. She tackled these and other fun (and gross) challenges to encourage students to practice and improve.
For this dedication, and the results she and the school have seen, Guilden is among those being recognized as the best in the country by President Joe Biden through the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Winners receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a signed certificate from the president and a trip to Washington, D.C., according to a media release from the Maryland State Department of Education. Gulden is one of 102 teachers from around the country to be recognized.
“When you think about math instruction you think about Joanie; she’s got a true passion like no one I’ve ever met. Everything she does is with excitement and engagement,” said Colleen McFarland, principal of Glen Burnie Park Elementary.
And that engagement has produced results and higher math scores at Glen Burnie Park.
Gulden said one way students have made strides is through the First in Math program, a software program with engaging math games that is used around the country. To encourage students, Gulden and other teachers offered to take on some gross activities if the students challenged themselves in math.
Remember the pig’s foot?
“Through the pandemic we really got creative and outside-the-box thinking, with challenges and videos that we shared with the kids virtually, that started motivating them to learn their facts and practice math problems,” she said.
And it worked.
In 2019, when Gulden joined Glen Burnie Park, the school was ranked 24th in the county for the First in Math program. Today the school is third in the county and sixth in the state, Gulden said.
Those fun challenges and motivators will continue this year.
“They don’t need somebody telling them ... they need to be hands on and they need to grow from the questions that we can pose,” Gulden said of her students.
Gulden grew up in the Old Mill cluster of schools, and graduated from Old Mill High School in 2002. She is happy to be teaching in the cluster, where she is also raising a family.
“I love to be able to represent Glen Burnie Park,” she said.
When she first arrived at Glen Burnie Park a few year ago the culture was different, but it has changed in a positive way thanks to the work and dedication of the school’s students and staff, she said.
“They’re so excited to come in every day, and now that we get to see some of their smiles, it is even better,” she said.
Gulden is a Title I math instructor, which means her position is supported by a federal grant and she has some extra responsibilities, like creating professional development plans for fellow teachers and information sessions for parents. She works with a team of Title I teachers at Glen Burnie Park, McFarland said. The school has a high number of low-income students.
Biden lauded Gulden and the other award-winning teachers in a statement.
“The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our Nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us — a world of possibilities,” Biden said.
Gov. Larry Hogan extended his thanks to Gulden and Melissa Thompson, a Project Lead the Way and science teacher at Arlington Elementary School in Baltimore City, who also earned the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“Your drive, dedication and commitment in delivering an excellent education to the next generation of Maryland students is admirable and I extend my deepest gratitude for your extraordinary work in the classroom and education community,” Hogan said in a news release.