Sgt. James Stoddard Jr. died 15 years ago today. Now some in Crofton want a stadium named for him

A community has rallied behind Army Sgt. 1st Class James J. Stoddard Jr.’s family since the Crofton native was killed 15 years ago today.
From cheering his children on at football games to sharing memories of Stoddard in high school, residents wrapped around his family in support. Now, members of the community are pushing to name the football stadium at the new Crofton High School.
“The community has always tried to let the kids know that Jamie is remembered,” said Amy Stoddard, his wife.
James Stoddard died Sept. 30, 2005, while serving in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, after his vehicle rolled over.
Amy and her children plan to celebrate James' life today with some of his favorite music and foods. They’ll also go to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery, sharing memories and reflecting on all the things he was able to do, Amy said.
Amy moved her family to Crofton from North Carolina to her husband’s hometown to be closer to those who knew him, she said.
The night of a football game years ago, coaches and players wore stickers with the number 83, the same number James wore when he played at Arundel High School, Amy Stoddard said.
A day that stands out for his son, James Stoddard III, 19, was senior night for football.
“Growing up I played football and just seeing kids' dads there to support them always came harder to me because I could never have those experiences,” he said.
But for senior night football, he remembered the loudest cheers came from his family and friends who showed up to help replace the absence of his father.
The Crofton community also made sure to show support in ways like surprising the family by decorating the Stoddard home with American flags and red, white and blue lights on days like Memorial Day while the family was out of the house.
When searching for possible names for the new Crofton high, James' name was on the list of contenders. In the end, the school was named Crofton High School.
But as the anniversary of Stoddard’s death approached, some in Crofton reignited the discussions, suggesting they rename the school’s football field after him.
Tania Hendrickson, a friend of Amy’s, worked with another mutual friend, Rebecca Pluta, to write a letter to not only honor the Stoddard family but remind the Crofton community of a local hero.
Hendrickson said the football stadium name could honor the sacrifices made by people like James.
“It shows the generations coming up that these are things that are important and valued in our community,” she said.
The Stoddard family lives with the sacrifice James Stoddard made 15 years ago, Pluta said.
“How do we help heal that? We can dedicate the name of a place that is important to this community to his honor, as a recognition, of what he gave and what his family continues to give year after year for us and for our freedom,” she said.
The name could also be symbolic for both the Stoddard family and the greater Crofton community, said Patrick Crawford, a close family friend who called James a brother.
“With Crofton High School, it is sort of a new beginning and something that’s been needed in the area for a long time ... I cannot imagine that there’s anybody more deserving or a name that is more deserving,” Crawford said.
The two met when they were teenagers and ended up becoming good friends and college roommates. Crawford said his friend was loyal and willing to give his all for his community, his friends and his family and that kind of passion should be included at the new Crofton High School.
In order for the school system to consider a name, a group such as a parent association with the school needs to send in a formal request, school spokesperson Bob Mosier wrote in an email. Superintendent George Arlotto is focused on reopening schools at this time and will not look into names until the school community is more established, he said.
So far, no parent groups or sports boosters groups have been created. But Pluta and others plan on reaching out to a group once one has been established.
Amy said it meant a lot to her that her children, who were young when James died, grew up in the community where others could share memories of him.
“This is where he can be remembered,” she said.
Megan Conley, 28, remembers how her father would try to help her overcome her shyness. He taught her how to play catch, swim and basketball and helped with her homework, she said.
When they went to the beach during a family vacation, Conley said her father took her out to a deeper part of the water and taught her how to float.
“I feel like he taught me that nothing comes easy if you don’t fight for something,” she said.
People have told Makenzie Stoddard, the Stoddards’ youngest child at age 16, she and her father act and look alike.
“I like hearing things about him because I don’t have any memory whatsoever so I like to hear stories about him to get to know him more,” she said.
Conley and her family plan to stay in Crofton. She thinks about how cool it would be to have her own kids to a school one day with a stadium named after her father.
James said playing football gave him a sense of peace and made him feel closer to his father. With the possibility of other football players standing on a field in his father’s honor brings about hope and happiness for him.
“It would give them an actual sense of meaning of what they’re playing on that field for and it is not just a game but what the name on the stadium fought for,” he said.