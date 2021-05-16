Anne Arundel school board to begin accepting public testimony in person again for first time in 16 months

To provide testimony, attendees must register through links online that will be made available at noon and at 5 p.m. Sunday at aacps.org/boardtestimony. The board will choose speakers by their first choice of agenda item on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled. Should additional spots remain open, speakers will be allocated their second choice, again on a first-come, first-served basis. Speakers can not sign up to comment on more than two agenda items.