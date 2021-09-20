More than 1,000 students in quarantine this week; Homecoming dances postponed in Anne Arundel public schools

The number of students in quarantine or with COVID has nearly doubled since the system first released data five days ago, according to data Anne Arundel County Public Schools updated on its dashboard Monday.
There are 1,092 students in quarantine as of Monday and 170 student COVID cases. Quarantine means the student is not allowed to attend school in-person. On Sept. 15, there were 570 students in quarantine and 88 cases of COVID among students.
There are more than 80,000 students in the system, which includes more than 125 buildings. Of the cases, 76 are at the elementary level, 33 are at the middle school level and 51 are at the high school level. There were also nine cases at charter schools and one at a specialty center.
The number of teachers with COVID or in quarantine has gone up sharply as well. On Sept. 15, there were four teachers in either category. On Sept. 20, Monday, there were 14 teachers listed under active COVID cases, and 21 teachers were in quarantine.
Schools Spokesman Bob Mosier said the system will update its webpage with COVID data every weekday moving forward. Last school year it was updated weekly. Mosier said the system is also posting all letters sent home at various schools on one webpage from here on out as well, www.aacps.org/covidschoolletters.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools will postpone Homecoming formal dances this year due the to threat of COVID-19, the system announced Monday.
The formal dances are traditionally part of a week-long celebration of the return to high schools. This year students are returning to schools in person after more than a year away due to the COVID pandemic, which caused school buildings to close in March of 2020.
Superintendent George Arlotto said it is important to be judicious as they celebrate.
“Sponsoring multi-hour events where hundreds of students are in very close proximity to each other at an indoor event is not one that is prudent at this time,” he said in an announcement posted online.
Annapolis High School’s dance was scheduled for Oct. 16. The system said pep rallies, parades and athletic contests will continue. Schools can plan outdoor events to celebrate, like cookouts. Arlotto said the hope is to hold homecoming dances later this year.