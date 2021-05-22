Live coverage: The Naval Academy’s Class of 2024 begins its climb up Herndon Monument

The Herndon Climb is back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation, as well as Sea Trials, last year. The climb — today at 1:30 p.m. — is closed to the public but will be livestreamed.
This year’s “Iron Company,” the honor bestowed on the company that performs best during Sea Trials, is the 14th company. Those who are part of the Iron Company get the first go during the Herndon Climb.
During the climb, Class of 2024 plebes work toward the monument’s top to replace the “dixie cup” with an upperclassmen’s hat.
As the climb reached the 20-minute mark, it appeared it wouldn’t be a record setter because the fastest climb while the monument was greased was 20 minutes. One year the climb was complete in one minute and 30 seconds but that was when the class of 1972 climbed an ungreased monument, according to the academy.
