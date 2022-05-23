Naval Academy Class of 2025 caps Herndon Monument in three and a half hours

Nick McGowan of Sioux City Iowa grabs the cup and replaces it with a hat after the plebes reached the top of the Herndon Monument. (Jerry Jackson)

Covered in a mixture of sweat, water and vegetable shortening, Nick McGowan tossed a cap on top of the Herndon Monument. The Monday morning toss meant one simple thing: members of the Class of 2026 are plebes no more.

After 3 hours, 36 minutes and 58 seconds, the 1,100 first year midshipmen had worked together to successfully scale the 21-foot Naval Academy obelisk.

Advertisement

“My first thought was, ‘how am I getting down?’” McGowan said after the climb had ended.

Advertisement

The Sioux City, Iowa native was surprised to be the one whose cap toss landed on top of the monument.

“I was thinking I was more of a midsection guy [then] some kid looked at me and said, ‘Are you going up?’ I was like, ‘I was going to support.’ He said ‘go on up’ and I’m going up.”

But McGowan made sure to stress he was just the one who happened to climb on top of his classmates at the very end. In his celebratory speech he thanked his classmates at the base.

The climb is part of a tradition for first-year Naval Academy students. Together, they mount a monument covered in about 200 lbs. of vegetable shortening while they are sprayed with water.

Spectators come from all around the country to watch the plebes climb the tower and replace a dixie cup hat with a cap, a symbol of the end of the plebe year and progression into their second year at the academy.

Maureen Weaverling, from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, was getting emotional watching her daughter Catherina work with the team to climb the Herndon Monument.

“This is awesome to watch them bonding together,” Weaverling said. “In the beginning [the Academy] was tough, but she loves it now. She’s definitely excited not to be called a plebe anymore.”

The climb itself was not without challenges. Plebes near the top slipped off the shoulders of their peers, falling to the bottom of the monument. And the carefully crafted human pyramid tipped from side to side as students lost strength.

Advertisement

Kindergarten teacher Liz Lese, who is the grandmother of Midshipman Owen Wise, from River Falls, Wisconsin, said the climb reminded her of a teambuilding practice she might do with her kindergartners.

“It’s terribly exciting,” Lese said. “It’s no different than kindergarten.”

She said Wise had wanted to go to the Naval Academy since he saw the Blue Angels in Pensacola, Florida, at six years old. She’s thrilled to see his dream coming to life.

Families in town for the week came to watch as well, in the case of Michelle Phillips and Kim Durfee, quietly hoping the class of 2025 wouldn’t beat the time of their kids’ class, 2022, which was a little over an hour, they said.

Durfee said watching the plebes climb the monument made her yearn for a simpler time when her son was still in school. He’s now soon headed to Quantico as he trains for the Marines.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“I’m happy to see his dream come true. I’m nervous as a mother,” Durfee said. “You think military and you think danger.”

Advertisement

But as the families watched the plebes rising and falling from the monument, the midshipmen didn’t quit.

“We’re a family,” McGowan said.

Naval Academy Superintendent, Vice Admiral Sean Buck, reminded families and students what the climb is all about: honoring the spirit of Commander William Herndon who drowned with his ship after trying to save as many on board as possible from a hurricane.

“It’s one of the truest, richest traditions we have at the Naval Academy that binds all alumni together,” Buck said. “It epitomized what Bill Herndon stood for. It epitomizes a saying many of us have heard: “Ship, Shipmates, Self.”

Monday’s climb was the start of a busy week at the academy. A Blue Angels flyover rehearsal is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. The academy Glee Clubs and Gospel Choir Concert is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday,

On Wednesday, the Blue Angels flight demonstration is schedule for 2 p.m. The Color Parade is Thursday at 11 a.m. And the week culminates with graduation and the commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at Navy Marine Corps Stadium with keynote speaker President Joe Biden.