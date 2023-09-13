Harbour School teaches financial literacy lessons by creating an internal school economy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Harbour Books and Bistro opens most Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, a few students trickle in to purchase a cup of coffee or a brownie from a batch donated by school parents.

On campus of the Harbour School, a publicly funded private school that provides individualized education to students with learning disabilities, autism, speech and language impairments and other disabilities, the store is part of a student-led, makeshift economy known as “Village.”

Village offers a way to teach students about universal life skills as a hands-on activity.

Presented with about 22 different shops – including an employment office, bank, gym, town hall and newspaper – each student can earn Harbour dollars by excelling in their classes and working for an hourly wage at the business they get hired in. Harbour dollars are the currency of the school to use only within their economy to exchange for goods and services.

The Habour School The school has two campuses, located in Baltimore and Annapolis. The Annapolis branch accepts students from six local school systems, including Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Many of the students who attend the school were referred because their current learning environment cannot support their individualized education plan, according to Nöel Butler, program director at the Annapolis campus.

Ethan Kalder, a middle schooler at Harbour School, started his first shift as a greeter and barista at Harbour Books and Bistro earlier this month. Kalder used to work at the Blacked-Eyed Susan Cafe, the bistro’s main competitor, but this year decided to switch to a quieter environment.

Assistant teacher Jane Davis works with barista Ethan Kadlec, 13, in the Harbour Books and Bistro shop. The Harbour School holds its weekly Village event. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Though Village has been part of the Harbour School curriculum since 2004, the program has been revamped in the past six years at the school’s Annapolis location in Cape St. Claire.

Assistant teacher Diane Donaldson started at the Harbour School in Annapolis in 2017. During Village time, she would follow the students during their shopping time where she noticed that businesses were charging $20 a cookie and other sales that wouldn’t happen in a real store.

“I’m like, ’What are we teaching our kids that cookies are 20 bucks?’ You’re trying to make money in your business,” she said.

Students learn how to build a resume through the employment office and are coached on how to interview for the jobs they want. Since the businesses are run by the students with the help of staff, a student manager is allowed to make employment calls if they find an employee is not following the Village rules. Therefore, the employment office will also walk students through the process of unemployment should a student quit or be fired from their job.

The program’s goals are to teach financial literacy while also introducing the practice of job soft skills that they may need following graduation. Whether it’s receiving feedback or learning to work with others whom they may not like, these skills are what they need to have in order to be successful.

The unemployment rate for people with a disability was 7.6% in 2022 and decreased by 2.5 percentage points from the previous year, according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Labor. This number is still nearly twice as high as the unemployment rate for those without a disability.

With that in mind, it is important for Harbour School students to learn how to perform their job well, but it’s just as important, if not more, to learn how to interact with colleagues and bosses in a professional setting, Butler said.

Village is a way to introduce the practice of those soft skills with their peers, she said.

“I think the most exciting part is seeing the kids interact with each other that they don’t normally interact with, maybe with teachers that they don’t know how to interact with and just seeing them utilize their money skills,” said Kara Arrington, an assistant art teacher.

Students are paid between $15 to $20 an hour depending on the level of experience and position the student holds. These rates are above what Maryland currently requires for minimum wage at $12.80 to $13.25 per hour.

Zack Struss, a high schooler, said that his favorite part of working at POP, the art store, is the creativity that happens.

“There’s a lot of creativity here and I can be very creative at times,” he said.

Next to Zack was high schooler Athea Gill who runs the cash register at POP. This year, Gill undertook her own business selling posters of famous characters like the cast of the Disney film “Encanto” after finding herself bored at the register. Last Friday, Gill made a special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles poster for Zack to buy.

The posters sell out the day they are made, the assistant art teacher Arrington said.

Harbour dollars get transferred to an account the students can access with a special debit card that they can scan to make various transactions including shopping, shop rent, utilities and a new feature called “life happens.”

Students are tasked with managing their Village money so they can put it toward the opportunity to attend an overnight trip the school plans at the end of every year. Parents do pay real money for the students to attend these trips if the student is eligible to attend, but the idea is that students get in the habit of saving for future “want” costs while managing their reoccurring ones.

The Harbour village bank Lighthouse Finance is where checks are deposited into their accounts and other transactions take place. The Harbour School holds their weekly Village event. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

This feature introduces students to life events where unexpected purchases like a flat tire need to be made or teaches them about what to do when students want to make a big purchase for themselves.

“I was just looking to make it as real world as possible,” Donaldson said. “Village allows our students to participate as consumers and producers. They have the opportunity to see all aspects of an economy and what it takes to be successful in the business world [because] we believe hands-on learning is the best way to teach financial literacy.”