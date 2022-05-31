Anne Arundel school graduations kick off at Maryland Live! event center next week, after COVID delays

The 4,000-seat event center at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel will host thousands of Anne Arundel County Public Schools graduates next week, a long-awaited change that was to have started in 2020 but was delayed for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the new venue has state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and large screens throughout, which should be an asset for attendees.

Advertisement

“[Family and friends] will have zero problem watching their graduate receive their diploma,” Mosier said.

The system has scheduled three graduation ceremonies a day for its large high schools. The earliest will be at 9 a.m., then 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mosier said each ceremony should take about 90 minutes, with time in-between to reset the venue. Smaller schools will celebrate their graduates at other venues, starting with Chesapeake Science Point on Wednesday and ending with Marley Glen School on June 15.

Advertisement

It is a tight turnaround between events, one Mosier and others managed last year when a similar schedule was used for outdoor graduations at Crofton High School. Officials had to plan for the heat and the onslaught of thousands of cicadas, obstacles that won’t exist at the climate-controlled event center.

Maryland Live casino in Hanover will be giving away a Ferrari on Friday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." (By Matthew Cole, Staff)

He said because schools vary in size, ticket allocations will vary, but every student in the system should receive at least five tickets for family and friends. There will be no live musical performances this year to ensure as many guests as possible for graduates, Mosier added.

“We’re really excited about it. It will be a great experience,” he said.

In 2017, the Anne Arundel County Council approved legislation authorizing a payment in lieu of taxes deal, in which the county will waive up to $1.2 million in property taxes a year for 30 years for The Cordish Companies, the owner of Maryland Live! In exchange, the company agreed to build a larger venue than initially planned, and to provide space each spring for public school and community college graduations.

For years the public schools held graduations at a venue in Prince George’s County because there was no site in the county big enough to host hundreds of graduates and thousands of guests. The Maryland Live! venue was seen as the solution to that dilemma.

The casino did not host graduations in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. However, the space was still put to public use in the fight against COVID-19.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover Tuesday, January, 19, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

From January to May of 2021, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health hosted 156 COVID vaccine clinics at the casino’s grand ballroom. About 28,000 people were vaccinated in those clinics, according to the department.

The casino worked with the Maryland Department of Health to hold weekend vaccination clinics at Live! between March and May 1 of this year, said Renee Mutchnik, director of communications for Live!

Advertisement

“Live! prides itself on being a strong corporate citizen and community supporter and did not hesitate to volunteer our space as a COVID vaccination clinic site and COVID test distribution site,” she said.

There are a few things families should be aware of at the new graduation venue. No one under the age of 21 can enter the casino at Live!, so personnel will be on hand to guide visitors to the right space.

Mutchnik said guests are asked to park in the surface lot across from the hotel entrance, which will be the main entrance for the event. Families can get in line up to 90 minutes in advance.

Anne Arundel Community College held its graduation ceremony at Live! on Thursday. The college was included in the PILOT deal. A total of 2,044 students graduated in two ceremonies, and 2,488 degrees and certificates were conferred, Public Relations Manager Angie Hamlet said in a news release.

Here’s the schedule Anne Arundel County Public Schools graduations:

Advertisement

Wednesday: Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., at Severna Park High School

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Thursday: Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m., at the school. Evening High School, 7 p.m., at Severna Park High School

June 6: Old Mill High School, 9 a.m., at Live!; Central Special, 1 p.m., at the school; Broadneck High School, 6 p.m., at Live!

June 7: Arundel High School, 9 a.m., at Live!; Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m., at Live!; Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m., at Live!

June 8: North County High School, 9 a.m., at Live!; Southern High School, 1:30 p.m., at Live!; South River High School, 6 p.m., at Live!

June 9: Severna Park High School, 9 a.m., at Live!; Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m., at Live!; Annapolis High School, 6 p.m., at Live!

Advertisement

June 10: Meade High School, 9 a.m., at Live!; Virtual Academy, 1:30 p.m., online; Ruth Parker Eason, 2:30 p.m., at the school.

June 15: Marley Glen, 6 p.m., at the school.