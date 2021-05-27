Anne Arundel County private schools celebrate graduation, making it through COVID challenges

More than 100 graduates walked across the stage at St. Mary’s High School’s graduation Thursday morning, students whose learning careers were challenged but not conquered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Valedictorian Hope Davis, of Annapolis, recounted the changes her class experienced, starting with a junior year focused on preparing for the future.
“Life was moving fast until suddenly it wasn’t. I’m sure most of us can remember our last day of junior year in person,” Davis said.
Two weeks out of school because of the pandemic quickly became more, she said.
“We learned to appreciate the importance of human interaction but also how to be OK with and cope with being alone. Resilience in the face of adversity; a phrase that describes our class in the last year,” she said.
Davis said she is grateful that she could return to the building in person for all of the 2020-2021 school year and thanked the teachers and administrators who worked to keep the school open for in-person learning all year long.
“I know I will use the faith St. Mary’s has instilled in me for the rest of my life to realize that even during the most difficult times, you can and will persevere and that brighter days are coming,” she said.
Davis will play Division 1 field hockey at Bucknell University and study biomedical engineering.
The school’s graduation ceremony was held as usual in the Carroll Gardens on campus, with guests and family members flanking the stage and others seeking shelter from the sun under tall trees. Coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings were lifted by Gov. Larry Hogan on May 15. Other county private schools also celebrated graduations Thursday, including Archbishop Spalding and Annapolis Area Christian. Indian Creek held its graduation last week.
Principal Mindi Imes expressed gratitude during the ceremony for the teachers, students and parents whose patience and willingness to adapt got the school community through the year.
“Even after this very challenging year, with hybrid, distance learning and in-person, wellness checks, and subbing, I believe every single servant leader here would do it all again, for you,” she said. “We would take the risks again and work to figured out how to build the plane while it was flying for you.”
Retiring Latin teacher Christine Kalkavage shared words of wisdom sent in by various staff members, telling graduates to travel, to make their bed in the morning and to learn from their mistakes. She also had advice of her own.
“You have struggled, you have persevered, you have finished the course. But your years at St. Mary’s have also shown you the key context for all this work, the divine framework of all human endeavors,” she said. “Now more than ever, this most precious gift of faith will be the greatest blessing you have received.”
Standing in line before the ceremony, graduate Maryann Leriche said it was great to see everyone together. Leriche will attend Clemson University to study criminal justice, and hopes to spend her career representing and supporting minors.
“I can’t believe I made it, but the reason I did are my friends and my family and all the people who supported me,” she said. “St. Mary’s is a good community. I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself.”