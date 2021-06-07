Anne Arundel graduates (and cicadas) begin days of celebration

The class of 2020 and 2021 were supposed to be among the first to graduate at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills, an indoor venue. The county council approved a deal in 2017 allowing The Cordish Cos. to pay $1 per year in lieu of up to $1.2 million in property taxes a year for 30 years, in exchange for agreeing to build a bigger convention center to attract business to the county and for allowing free use by county entities.