Anne Arundel graduates (and cicadas) begin days of celebration

The first of 12, back-to-back graduation ceremonies this week for Anne Arundel County public high schools took place Monday morning at Crofton High School.
They had company — thousands of cicadas from Brood X born in 2004 and moving on to the next stage of life this summer, just like many of Monday’s graduates.
The famously loud bugs clung to t-shirts, robes, fence posts and vests and generally made a racket during Monday’s graduations. Dead bugs crunched underfoot.
That didn’t deter Rimsha Qadir, Meade High graduating senior and the keynote speaker, from celebrating the achievement of the day. She told the crowd about finding a home at her school and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning.
“Many of our parents had to stop working, and many students had to start working to provide for their family. Many of our loved ones aren’t here with us anymore to see us graduate,” she said.
There were 399 students graduating from Meade Monday, and by the end of graduation season about 5,600 students will graduate from Anne Arundel County Public Schools this month.
Evening High graduation ceremonies were held last week, and separate ceremonies are planned for Chesapeake Science Point Charter School, the Phoenix Academy, Marley Glen, Central Special and Ruth Parker Eason school.
Guests and graduates of Meade High couldn’t hang around after — at 3:30 p.m. another graduation was scheduled for Northeast High, and then another at 7:30 p.m. for South River High.
That same schedule will repeat Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until every tassel is turned and every diploma is handed out.
Bob Mosier, county schools spokesman, said that despite the bugs and the heat — it was in the 90s by the time Northeast High ceremonies wrapped up — there was an overwhelming sense of relief at being able to have a ceremony. He said families in the crowd seemed thrilled to see their students accept their diplomas in person.
“If the price that you pay is heat and cicadas, that’s something we’re willing to pay,” he said.
“We’re fanning away the heat and waving away the cicadas.”
Last year, graduation ceremonies were dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year outdoor ceremonies were possible at the new Crofton High stadium. In only its first year, Crofton High doesn’t have a graduating class.
As families climbed into the bleachers Monday, one woman gave a quick warning before flicking a cicada from a man’s outfit.
Graduates were initially limited to inviting two guests, but that was doubled to four after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted capacity restrictions on outdoor venues in May.
Qadir said this year’s graduates are different than they were when they entered the school at 14 because they have struggled. She said she has developed confidence in her time at Meade. She said she was wearing a hijab, a Muslim head covering, for the first time publicly on Monday, drawing cheers from her fellow graduates and the audience.
“It is now our responsibility as we go out into the world, that we choose light, positivity and kindness,” she said.
The class of 2020 and 2021 were supposed to be among the first to graduate at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills, an indoor venue. The county council approved a deal in 2017 allowing The Cordish Cos. to pay $1 per year in lieu of up to $1.2 million in property taxes a year for 30 years, in exchange for agreeing to build a bigger convention center to attract business to the county and for allowing free use by county entities.
Drake Smith, student member of the Board of Education, was among those graduating from Meade Monday. He said dealing with COVID will help prepare them for other challenges they will face in the years ahead.
“This pandemic is a preview of life. Life isn’t linear, life isn’t clear, life is messy and hard, what you want to do is not always what you will do,” he said.
He spoke about how the pandemic caused him to be less driven and more anxious and distracted until family helped him find his drive again. Smith’s term on the board ends June 30 and he will be replaced by Bunmi Omisore of Arundel High School. He plans on attending Lincoln University and studying political science.
Before the ceremony students met while lining up, some for the first time after a year of pandemic virtual classes.
“It’s nice to see everyone’s faces once again,” graduate Patrick Rankin said.
Graduate Renil Arce said he was excited for the day, and that hard work put into education was paying off. He plans to enter the ROTC program at the University of Maryland later this year.
“It’s been a long time,” he said.
If all goes as planned, the cicadas born this summer will emerge at the field in Crofton in 2038, while the class of 2038 will graduate from inside at the Live! center.
Latest Education
There may never be another cicada-filled graduation for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. But as the graduates learned from the pandemic and their years of learning in grade school: anything is possible.