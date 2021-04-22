Graduations moved to Crofton High stadium; Anne Arundel students to get four-day hybrid option by May 10

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will hold graduation ceremonies outdoors at the Crofton High School’s stadium this June, Superintendent George Arlotto told the Board of Education Wednesday.
Last week the system announced that it would not use Live! Casino & Hotel’s event center as planned, after they were informed that a county vaccination clinic would continue operating there through late June.
Arlotto said graduations are still scheduled for the week of June 7, and the system will still try to hold three per day. Precise times have not been announced. Arlotto said they will factor in inclement weather days in case of rain. Crofton High School does not have a senior class to graduate this year, but the other 12 comprehensive high schools in the county will use the new school’s stadium.
Arlotto said because of capacity limits on outdoor venues and social distancing requirements, each student will only be able to invite two guests to the ceremony.
Arlotto also spoke about the timeline to bring students back to school buildings four days a week. He said right now there are 370 students back four days a week at developmental centers. Next they will expand to autism classrooms, ACC, and then to self-contained secondary classrooms, such as ESOL levels 1 and 2, Arlotto said.
By May 10 they will expand the four-day hybrid learning week to students who principals and teachers think will benefit from more time in-person, and to those who indicated that they wanted more hybrid learning days on a recently-distributed survey. As in the past, the expansion will depend on how much space is available in classrooms and on the bus while still meeting social distancing and capacity limits.
“Make it work for as many students possible,” Board President Michelle Ellis said.
On the survey students and families who are fully virtual can indicate if they would like to start hybrid learning two days per week, or four days per week if the option is available. Those in hybrid learning two days a week can request changing to four days a week.
This article will be updated.