Glen Burnie High School celebrates 100th anniversary this year: ‘I am a Gopher and proud of it’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Long before redistricting became a priority to disperse Anne Arundel County students, Glen Burnie High School was the only high school serving the northern part of county when it opened in 1923. The first graduating class was made up of four students, according to the school.

Today, Glen Burnie High educates 1,900 students and is one of 13 public high schools in the county. The school is taking this year to honor the 100th anniversary of its founding by doubling down on Gopher pride.

Advertisement

Before its homecoming football game on Sept. 30, when Glen Burnie beat Woodlawn High School 53-0, GBHS hosted a parade that showcased all the student athletes, a block party and building tours for guests and alumni to check out the storied campus.

“On top of our homecoming celebration that took place in September, we have also been collecting artifacts from alumni and putting them on display like a museum in our media center,” Vice Principal Ashley Housand said.

Advertisement

The artifacts include jerseys, pictures, pep rally posters and other mementos collected during this year’s Marley Station Carnival, which took place in July only a couple of miles from the school.

The anniversary celebration is intended to connect previous classes with the current one to appreciate all the history and memories, Housand said.

Glen Burnie High School opened in 1923 in Richard Henry Lee Elementary School. The school moved the following year to an old elementary school building on First Avenue SW, then to its current location on Annapolis Boulevard in 1932.

Before GBHS opened, Anne Arundel County had only one high school, located in Annapolis, which left Glen Burnie High to serve the entire northern end of Anne Arundel County.

Facade of the old Glen Burnie High School building at the corner of First Avenue and A Street, SW in Glen Burnie. The school later moved to Annapolis Boulevard. (2004 File Photo)

Anne Arundel County schools didn’t desegregate until 1966, after being ordered to do so 12 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954. Previously, Black students from the area would either travel to Bates High School in Annapolis or commute to a Baltimore City school.

Tony Reina graduated from Glen Burnie High in 1966 and still has plenty of happy memories, like the school’s open campus, which made him feel like he was in college.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“What I remember most was the school’s atmosphere, as we had standing room only at sports games,” he said. “This meant a lot to us that played, and it actually made us play harder and win. What a fantastic feeling to say, ‘I am a Gopher and proud of it.’”

Erika Jones, who graduated in 2006, remembers her experience as a Gopher fondly, too.

Advertisement

“Our boys went to the state semifinals one of the years I was there, and I played basketball too, so that was great,” she said. “I also met lifelong friends at Glen Burnie, so I’ll always have love for my time there.”

Hundreds of students at Glen Burnie High School refused to attend classes to protest cuts made to the county's school budget by County Executive Joseph Alton in 1967. (BSMG staff/Capital Gazette)

The school spirit for all the sports teams is being infused into the festivities, Housand said.

“We’ve had old teams who have had success come back, like our baseball team [1999] that won state, returned and was honored during halftime of homecoming, and other teams were honored throughout the football season,” she said.

Plans are also in the works for an alumni dinner this school year, she said, but times and dates have not yet been released.