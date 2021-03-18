Committee recommends, school board votes to rename George Fox Middle, citing racism of Anne Arundel school’s namesake

A Pasadena middle school named for a racist former superintendent should be renamed, a committee unanimously recommended Wednesday to the Anne Arundel County Board of Education which also unanimously voted to change the name.
The NAACP and Walter Mills, a Black principal from Parole, sued the system in the 1930s over unequal pay for Black teachers and administrators. In testimony responding to the suit, George Fox, the county’s first superintendent of schools, said that his “best Black teacher wasn’t as good as his worst white teacher.”
Fox’s primary legacy was fighting against equal pay for Black teachers, The George Fox Middle School Historical Renaming Evaluation Committee found. Fox’s own statements on the record were proof, said Anthony Spencer, a former vice president of the Board of Education and chair of the committee.
District 3 Representative Corine Frank moved to adopt the committee’s recommendation and to create a committee which would bring a new name to the board. Policy for naming a school requires the board to wait until after parents can meet, propose names and vote on them.
“How to bring the community together? We’ll have to work on that,” Superintendent George Arlotto said, referring to the pandemic.
Historian Janice Hayes Williams said her mother worked with Fox, who told her she wasn’t supposed to be smart because she was Black. She suggested engaging retired teachers as the system renames the school. There are some still alive who taught each other how to navigate around Fox’s racist actions, she said.
“No one has ever said, ‘I’m sorry for what George Fox put you through,’” Hayes Williams said.
Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles said changing the name of the school would help to address unresolved trauma.
“We have so many subsidized and public housing communities within our city. This has been a direct impact on that, and the trauma has contributed to that as well,” she said.
The committee heard from former George Fox Middle School students who recalled racist and inequitable treatment, Spencer said.
“The priorities that he had as he led the school system directly contributed to generations of segregationist policies and practices that continue to have an impact today as we work together to address the opportunity gap that exists,” the committee wrote in its report.
The board voted unanimously last summer to create the committee. The committee’s recommendation to rename the school, presented to the board Wednesday, was unanimous.
Russell Leone, president of the Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County, said during public comment period that it was important to rename the school to demonstrate respect for students, especially students of color. He said he thinks about students wearing school spirit clothing with Fox’s name on it.
The committee wrote that Fox supported building schools for white students but relied on the Rosenwald program, a national charitable effort, to privately fund one- or two-room schools for Black students.
“These efforts laid the foundation for decades of segregation that forced many Black students and families, in the years prior to district transportation, to choose to find ways to attend the couple of all Black schools that took hours to travel to or to give up on education,” the committee wrote.