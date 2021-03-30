Anne Arundel school system soliciting new names for George Fox Middle School

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is accepting new name ideas for George Fox Middle School in Pasadena, after the school board unanimously voted earlier this month to rename the 72-year-old building due to the racist actions of the former superintendent it was named for.
The system is accepting names for consideration at schoolname@aacps.org through noon on April 7. Names that are “in poor taste” will not be considered, the system said in a statement.
School system policy says schools can’t be named for living people or people who have died within three years. If you suggest naming the school for a person, include a statement on the person’s significance and date of death.
After April 7 the system will compile a list of suggestions and publish it. The school system said in mid-April it will announce a voting process to pick the new name that involves staff at the school and students and guardians in the Northeast cluster.
Suggestions can also be mailed to the school at 7922 Outing Ave., Pasadena, MD, 21122.