Anne Arundel schools superintendent presents summer reopening plan to delegates, addresses racism in schools

In an online meeting with Anne Arundel County delegates, the superintendent of schools talked about expanding school programs as a way to address issues of racism.
On Thursday afternoon, Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, asked Superintendent George Arlotto in addition to his statement on George Floyd’s death — what else the school system is doing to respond to students who have gone out to protest against racism.
“The protests that are happening recently are people who are very upset about the racial bias that we see across the country, and the racial bias that we see in Anne Arundel County Public Schools,” Henson said.
“We’ve seen nooses that are hung, we’ve seen racial epithets used at sporting events and a variety of different things that are not new to our Anne Arundel County Public Schools.”
One of the answers Superintendent George Arlotto provided is education in the classroom through an expansion of the Second Step program for the upcoming school year.
“We have piloted and will be moving into full implementation this fall on what’s called Second Step, which is a curriculum that focuses on students learning those relationships on empathy, on empowerment, on encouragement,” Arlotto said.
The program will be given from kindergarten to eighth grade and the school system plans on adding contributions made by people of color within those themes, he said.
The school system is also considering adding another course to help foster the student activism seen in the streets of Annapolis or Crofton or Pasadena or other places within the county.
The class would add to the themes of activism, self-exploration and participation in local communities that students learn in the Global Community Citizenship course, a mandated curriculum for ninth graders, Arlotto said.
“The next step for us is possibly creating a course that will sort of be a part two of that, that will focus primarily on social justice and getting students to be thinking more about that and their involvement in those areas,” he said.
During the meeting, the superintendent and his administration provided more insight into the summer and fall plans for students and staff.
The school system is considering bringing back students from the birth to 5 range to schools, after hearing the state superintendent’s announcement Wednesday. Arlotto said those students have the greatest need due to not having face-to-face interactions with teachers because of the statewide school closure.
Still, the administration will wait until further direction from county officials.
Other vulnerable students will receive summer programming, said Deputy Superintendent Maureen McMahon.
“We want to make sure that we target the students who potentially were the most vulnerable, and the first thing we did is think about how could we set out a virtual learning buffet,” McMahon said.
Some of the programs will be offered to elementary aged students, students who live in poverty, special education students, students who speak other languages and need help with literacy, students transitioning to middle school and those going to high school.
The school system has sent out invitations to identified students and families for summer participation.
Summer school is still set to happen but will be offered online.
“Those courses will be face-to-face synchronous learning, in part, and then learning support like tutorials after they’ve had their face-to-face instruction,” McMahon said.
The summer school is expected to serve 300 to 400 middle school students and 900 to 1,200 high school students. For high school students, they will be able to add up to three courses if needed.
For the fall, the school system is working on what reopening will look like with input from community, bargaining units and school system employees.
The system has put together 14 committees to cover issues like equity, academics, student services, transportation and childcare. A web page has been created for schools as well, entitled “Fall 2020 Future Planning.”
Families will also receive a survey to answer questions to gauge opinions on the fall and what that could look like for school communities.
In response to questions from State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, on communication with families throughout all of the reopen plans, Arlotto said the system will host town halls this summer.
“I don’t have a name for it yet but ‘Reopening 2020’ town halls on sort of an every other week basis through the summer to update people on what that is going to look like...," he said.