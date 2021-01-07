Anne Arundel schools superintendent makes statement on insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto said the school system has talked to police in the wake of an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, ensuring that school systems buildings, while largely unoccupied, are safe.
He said on Jan. 6 the “world’s eyes” were on Washington during a shocking assault on “one of the most recognizable symbols of our democracy.” He was grateful and hopeful today when teachers, staff and students resumed “the business of creating better tomorrows for our young people and for all of us.”
Arlotto said the system has resources available for students and employees who need to talk about their feelings. That support is available every day, Arlotto said, and not just during an emergency.
“In our classrooms and our offices, we continue to infuse the values of diversity, equity, acceptance, and inclusion and to reinforce that critical thinking and the genuine consideration of a variety of perspectives can lead to rich conversations instead of reckless violence,” he said in the statement. “We must not and will not ever apologize for focusing our efforts on getting to a place where every single student we teach and every single adult we employ feels like they hold a place of value and respect not just in our school system, but in our society.”