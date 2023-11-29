Edgewater woman earns GED, shares story of hope with her Anne Arundel Community College graduation class

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Irma Reyes was a speaker and graduate during the 25th annual GED graduation ceremony at Anne Arundel Community College. Reyes took an 18-year break from school to work and raise her daughter with special needs, who is now 12 years old. (Nyia Curtis of Eye Opening Photo)

Following an 18-year hiatus from high school, an Edgewater woman not only received her GED during Anne Arundel Community College’s 25th annual high school diploma graduation on Nov. 15 but was a speaker during the ceremony.

Irma Reyes’ determination to achieve her goals was amplified by the life experiences she gained in the time away, including raising her 12-year-old daughter, Andrea, who has Down syndrome.

Advertisement

“Seeing how she handles every challenge with a smile on her face, even when things are clearly difficult, gives me so much pride and joy and motivation,” Reyes, 39, said in an interview. “How can I complain when so many people have it harder than me?”

Students who pass the general educational development exam or complete the National External Diploma Program earn a Maryland high school diploma issued by the state Department of Labor. Both paths to a diploma are free and available to anyone over the age of 18.

Advertisement

Dana Marron, director of AACC adult education and English language learning, says in the 25 years since the GED program began at the college, 3,486 students have passed the test due to instruction offered there. Likewise, since 1980, 3,566 have completed the National External Diploma Program.

“The ‘why’ is very different for each student — some have recently left high school, are returning to school after years raising a family, are seeking new career opportunities or are new immigrants to the United States,” Marron said. “Students are unified by a common desire for growth and advancement for themselves and their families. Their dedication and drive is inspiring to us as staff and faculty.”

For Reyes, completing her goal to get her high school diploma came with plenty of hurdles, including starting the program in the midst of a “painful” divorce and failing the GED test twice before passing.

“I look at my daughter and look at how far I’ve come, and I just never thought about stopping again,” she said.

Marron says watching Reyes improve in her studies and her English skills just during her time at AACC has been impressive.

“Her improvements have been obvious, and that proof was in her being selected, along with her classmate, Delia Robles, to be a speaker during the commencement program,” Marron said.

When Reyes arrived in Annapolis with her family from El Salvador in 2004, she had high hopes for her new life in the United States based on everything she had seen on TV or heard from family and friends.

However, she had a harsh awakening when she was told that she couldn’t continue her education during the day as a senior at Annapolis High School but instead had to attend night classes because she was 18.

Advertisement

“I think it was because I needed so much English, too,” she said. “They have changed rules since then, but when I was there, they said I had to go to night school.”

She got a job as a housekeeper and worked 12- and 13-hour shifts regularly, leaving little energy to entertain the idea of night classes. Reyes needed to work, so she put her education on hold and dropped out.

She later became pregnant with Andrea, and all seemed OK until the doctor gave her the news that her daughter would be born with Down syndrome.

“I didn’t know how I was going to handle it,” she said. “This was my first child, and now to have her be special needs, it basically gave me a panic attack. I was depressed. I was scared.”

Watching her daughter overcome her own obstacles pushed Reyes to go back to school.

She enrolled in the GED program at AACC in 2021, but it wasn’t easy to pick something back up that she had left behind almost two decades ago, she said.

Advertisement

Reyes became friends with the other class speaker, Robles, after bonding over being mothers working toward their GEDs.

“We stuck together through the process and helped push one another to stay strong and not quit until we earned our diplomas,” Robles said. “I’m proud of her.”

Robles sad that the speech Reyes gave showed people that no matter what, anything is possible.

“She just told her story of being a single mother to a daughter with special needs; anyone would be inspired from hearing it,” she said.

Having the chance to speak at her graduation was one of the most important moments of Reyes’ life, she says.

“It felt amazing to be celebrated during the graduation,” she said. “I told my brother, ‘It felt like I was famous for one day.’”

Advertisement

Now that she has completed her mission of getting her diploma, Reyes says she’s confident she can accomplish more goals.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Originally, I wanted to be a medical assistant, but now, I think I want to be a businessperson,” Reyes said. “I would love to be a financial adviser one day.”