Student stabbed with pocket knife, another arrested at Glen Burnie High

A 17-year-old from Pasadena was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday after police say he cut another student with a small knife at Glen Burnie High School.

In a media release, Anne Arundel County Police said at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday a fight occurred between two students, prompting the school resource officer to respond. One student allegedly produced what police described as a small pocket knife, and then cut the other student in the upper body, police said.

The student suffered a minor injury, and the student who allegedly stabbed the other was arrested by a school resource officer and charged. Cpl. Chris Anderson, a police spokesperson, said the student was charged with first-degree assault.

In a letter sent home to families, Principal Scott McGuire said the students got into a fight in a hallway shortly after a class change. Staff intervened to break up the fight, he said. No other students were involved.

He urged parents and students to tell the administration about any threats or possible disruptions they are aware of, to keep the school a safe learning environment. Anonymous tips can be made to the Safe Schools Maryland tip line at 833-MD-B-SAFE.

“We cannot help prevent what we do not know about,” he wrote.

The students involved will face appropriate disciplinary action, in addition to any criminal charges police may press, McGuire wrote.