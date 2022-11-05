Wellness alliance is ‘flourishing’ in Anne Arundel County Public Schools: ‘It’s a springboard into living life’

At Broadneck High School a mural is in progress in a school bathroom with a silhouette, flowers and a statement: “You spend most of the time in your mind, make sure it is a beautiful place to be.”

The painting began last year as part of a community project for the school’s Student Alliance for Flourishing, a new initiative in Anne Arundel County Public Schools funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Now in five high schools and three middle schools in Anne Arundel, the alliance uses a scale with six determinants of well-being or flourishing: happiness and life satisfaction, mental and physical health, meaning and purpose, character and virtue, close social relationships and financial and material stability.

The program is in Broadneck, Crofton, Southern, Northeast and Annapolis high schools and Magothy River, Northeast and Southern Middle schools. Last year there were roughly 42 participants.

Through activities like journaling, meditation, mindfulness exercises and community projects, both students and teachers in the alliance can tap into their personal “flourishing,” said Tara Segree, a Broadneck teacher and last year’s alliance sponsor. Students and teachers are asked to check in on their own level of flourishing, and when they can, work with others, the community and eventually the world to improve society’s flourishing.

Once students know how to build themselves back up after a tough day, maybe through art or music, they can share that confidence to address life’s challenges with others, Segree said. “Whether that’s academically, socially or philanthropically, it’s just a foundation. It’s a springboard into living life, flourishing, instead of languishing.”

Director of Student and Support Services Ryan Voegtlin said the school system started the program in 2020 and expanded it this school year, adding four more schools, and is discussing further expansion. Two contracts were awarded related to the program as part of the fiscal 2023 budget; $41,000 for Notre Dame University of Maryland and $49,000 for Saint Louis University.

At Broadneck the initiative grew from four student members in the 2020-2021 school year to eight in 2021-2022.

Segree said one important aspect is getting students to realize they are not alone in struggling.

“We’re always going to have struggles and challenges but it’s how you respond to your challenges that gives you the life that you live,” she said.

Segree was the alliance’s adviser at Broadneck for the past two years, but is stepping back this year to serve as the Class of 2023 advisor. Coach and teacher DJ Hunt has taken over for her, and plans to recruit alliance members this month. This year he said he plans on having an all-male group, in order to provide a safe space for boys to come in and “not be OK if they’re not OK.”

“A lot of times society tells us as males that we have to be strong and we have to hold everything inside and we have to not be able to show emotions and express concern,” Hunt said. “I want my room and my group to do the opposite.”

Voegtlin said students were already struggling with mental health before the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the system to establish a Mental Health Task Force. A report published by the task force in October 2020 found that factors like family substance use, stress and pressure, social media, poverty, trauma, a lack of access to mental health resources, discrimination, stigma and cultural barriers all affected the mental health of students before the pandemic. And the pandemic just made things worse.

“It created more loss, more trauma,” Voegtlin said. “Those kids who were struggling before continue to struggle even more.”

The system has completed 506 student suicide risk assessments between Aug. 29 and Oct. 14, Voegtlin said. In 2021, during the same time period, the system completed 368 assessments; in 2019 it completed 460 and in 2018 it completed 467.

“We were in crisis mode last year,” Voegtlin said. “This year we’re less in crisis mode, more in recovery mode.”

The new Student Alliance for Flourishing is one of several supports for students who are recovering mentally after the disruption caused by COVID, along with more counselors in schools and expanded school-based mental health care, in which professionals come to school to meet and treat students so they do not need to leave for appointments.

Notre Dame University of Maryland is working with teachers, counselors and students to grow and manage the program, last year working in conjunction with Saint Louis University. In addition to the Student Alliance for Flourishing, Notre Dame manages the Teacher Alliance for Flourishing. Assistant Professor of Special Education Kristine Larson said they want to get “flourishing” and the associated standards into the common vernacular, so the needs of students and teachers can be addressed holistically.

Assistant Professor at Notre Dame’s School of Education Molly Dunn said one aim of the program is to engage teachers with the concept of flourishing early on, to make sure they can identify what they need to flourish and avoid burnout.

“To get them the tools to feel empowered to flourish in a stressful, made even more stressful by a pandemic, profession,” Dunn said.