Two Anne Arundel County residents awarded for teaching financial literacy in their communities

The Maryland Council of Economic Education recognized two Anne Arundel County residents last month for teaching financial literacy in their communities.

Karen Yancey, a third-grade teacher at Marley Elementary School, and Michelle Coates, a finance administrator for the Register of Wills, were honored April 26 during a virtual event hosted by the council; the Maryland State Department of Education; and the Creating Assets, Savings and Hope, or CASH, Campaign of Maryland. The Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards highlight public school teachers, community leaders and local organizations who deliver financial education.

The awards were developed in 2013 by CASH and the education council in conjuction with the Maryland Financial Education and Capability Commission, to call attention to the importance of financial education to the lives of Marylanders. Nominations are received from every corner of the state.

“Financial education is an integral part in the financial health of every Marylander,” said Sue Rogan, director of strategic partnerships at CASH Campaign. The awards “highlight leaders who are providing high quality and engaging financial education to their communities.”

Financial education focuses on a range of financial management concepts and behaviors including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money.

Yancey’s “Stock Market Game” after-school program teaches all these fundamental concepts.

The Stock Market Game is managed by the Maryland Council on Economic Education located on the Towson University campus. The program is used in grades 4 through 12 in public and private schools, as well as with home-schooled students and nonprofit youth programs. Yancey started to lead the after-school program in 2020 during the pandemic.

During the 10-week simulation, teams of up to five students manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio to invest in real-life stocks.

For the first couple of weeks, students learn the basic vocabulary, such as parent company, subsidiaries, interest rates and what ticker symbols mean, in order to monitor the real stock market. Some students download a stock market app on their phones to track the market’s progress, Yancey said. In the end, the students who earned the most money is the winner.

“I can’t get them to spend their money,” Yancey said. “You would think they’ll spend all their money and they won’t. It’s like they hoard their cash. And I’m like ‘Cash is no good for you. You have to take a risk and buy stocks because that’s what the whole purpose of the game is.’”

The club’s ultimate purpose is to teach students about stock markets, the American economic system, and the global economy. Participants use the hands-on simulation to learn essential skills such as math, language arts, research, critical thinking, problem-solving, risk assessment, cooperation and teamwork.

Yancey, 59, became a career-change teacher after working in the medical transcription field for 25 years. On top of her career, she was also a full-time homeschooler to her four kids until they entered high school. The Edgewater resident started teaching in 2016 at Davidsonville Elementary until she moved to Marley Elementary in 2019. She has been teaching for a total of seven years.

" Just like with the stock market game, I love learning alongside [my students],” Yancey said. “I love challenges and multiple problems are presented every day. Finding solutions is definitely a challenge teachers face daily.”

During the virtual event, the Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Erica Griswold paid tribute to Coates’ selfless contributions to financial education for adults and youth.

Growing up financially insecure, Coates, 59, learned the importance of financial education. She started to volunteer as a financial educator and use her 40 years of experience in banking to teach classes about how to budget and save for the future at community organizations, churches, libraries and public schools.

“The outreach piece has been with me through my teenage years when I started my first job at age 18 in the industry. The bank afforded me a willing audience,” the Odenton resident said. “Then I had two kids, and when they were in school, teachers were always looking for some type of curriculum around the money topic, whatever subject matter it might be in. And as a banker, we had those collateral materials and I would go to the schools. It started to grow after that.”

When Coates attends schools, she engages young children in what she calls the “Skittles Game” where each student is given 30 skittles that serve as hypothetical money. Coates then asks students questions that make them make decisions about their lifestyles, such as what they consider necessities and what are “luxuries.”

“When you get to the last set of questions, some students find themselves without the Skittles to afford them, so then we ask the question ‘What are you willing to change about your lifestyle so you can afford that?’” she said. “The goal is to introduce the concept of finance and decision-making processes. We start training children to know the difference between a need and a want and how that plays into the decision-making process.”

Coates served on the Annapolis/Anne Arundel Financial Education Coalition that works with the CASH Campaign. She currently serves on the Maryland Council of Economic Education.

“I am so humbled and honored to have received this recognition,” she said. “To be recognized by women who I have worked with and have known for over thirty years, you know, I am humbled by that because these are women I admire and are as passionate about the work as I am.”

Coates is currently helping keep Griswold’s promise by supporting the Education and Outreach Division that was established this year to support programming efforts that will help the community stay informed on why it is important to have a final plan.

Yancey, Coates and the other two chosen winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize from the award’s sponsors to be spent however they choose.