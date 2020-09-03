Anne Arundel bus drivers will miss first-day ride to school; nurses prepare students for online learning

On the first day of school, Susan Tayman would wake up at 4:15 in the morning to get to the bus yard by 6 a.m.
She’d adjust her seat to properly fit her stature of 5 feet and then drive around South County to drop students off at county public schools.
This September, Tayman’s responsibilities have halted as schools move to online for the fall. Even so, she anticipates her body will wake her up anyway as she has done for over 40 years.
“It is in my blood, it started out as only going to be a part-time job and I am still here,” she said with a laugh.
“I enjoy the kids and I enjoy my co-workers,” Tayman said.
Anne Arundel County public schools will begin the first semester of the 2020 to 2021 school year online, using platforms like Google Classroom to offer live instruction.
Following the state superintendent’s announcement on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent George Arlotto said schools will still begin online with plans to hold limited in-person instruction for three groups — students who attend Centers of Applied Technology, special education students at the specialty centers and English language learners.
For bus drivers like Tayman, the online start has shifted roles in the school system. Tayman said that the bus company she works for will still pay for her six-hour work day as the company had a contract with the school system.
This summer, Tayman said she has heard mixed opinions on returning children back into school buildings, she said.
“I don’t want to be driving a bus with this stuff out there. But that’s my job, if I am told I have to do it then I will do it,” she said.
Tayman’s also aware that she is part of the higher risk group to contract the virus with worse symptoms because she is 72. Even so, she said she loves what she does.
A sentiment shared by Melanie Kennedy, another bus driver who will wait at home until schools reopen.
Kennedy first started off as a bus aide and was convinced to get her license to become a bus driver after working on the bus and talking with her bus company.
“I was sitting on the bus and thinking to myself, you love to drive and you like to do new things and you love the kids,” Kennedy said.
In particular, Kennedy made sure her students on her bus could come to her and talk if a problem arose. For the start of a new school year, she would let students know they were welcome to come to her and shared she had a son who also attends a county public school.
“The kids were funny and it is just the smile you get when they come on the bus in the morning and in the afternoon. The stories they tell you — it is amazing,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy plans on helping her son with his online learning this fall though she said she misses her job.
As the summer comes to an end, some staff members have already begun working to prepare for the academic year.
School nurses have been back to school reviewing immunization records, creating plans for students with chronic health problems and making sure students are up to date with vaccinations, said the school system’s Nurse Supervisor Peggy Cruz.
Cruz, who also works as a school nurse in the Old Mill and Northeast school clusters, said she and her colleagues are making sure students with health concerns are ready for online learning.
School nurses are in contact with primary care physicians to make sure students have the right medication and services overall, but especially to help with online learning.
“Vision and hearing are essential for seeing the screen and hearing whatever is going on in the session with their teachers,” Cruz said. “We can hopefully help set up some services for the child to have all of those situations addressed.”
Back in March with emergency school closures, school nurses helped the county health department with contact tracing. Those experiences have also helped shape their knowledge on infection control, Cruz said.
For the school year, some school nurses who are assigned to middle schools and high schools will still spend a couple days a week with the department to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
School nurses are also ready for the eventual return to buildings when the school system deems it safe to bring students back into school, she said.
“We understand how to work in those environments. We will rely on our trainings to inform how we conduct our operations,” she said.