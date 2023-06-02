85 students graduate from Evening High School program: ‘Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Severna Park High School auditorium was filled with flashing lights, cheering, whistling, and soft sniffles Thursday night as hundreds of family, friends and loved ones from across the county gathered to support one of the 85 graduates Anne Arundel Evening High School.

Not a single graduate walked across the stage with silence in the auditorium to shake the hands Board of Education President Joanna Bache Tobin and Vice President Robert Silkworth upon receiving their diploma.

Balloons with ‘congrats grad’ and phones trying to get the best angle to capture the ceremony stuck up from the seats. One could almost mistake the auditorium for a flower shop with how many bouquets were brought for a graduate. One family of about a dozen people filed into the auditorium wearing t-shirts bearing pictures of the graduate that they were there celebrating. It was easy to identify who the graduate’s mother was as she wore a t-shirt that said “Proud Mom of a 2023 graduate.”

Since its establishment more than 50 years ago, more than 3,800 students have graduated from Anne Arundel Evening High School, a program that offers instruction in the evenings as an alternative to daytime school. Evening high school students often spend their days working or taking care of family, or have life or health circumstances that make day school difficult to manage.

The evening was especially satisfying for Karlos Phelps, a graduate of South River Evening High School.

As one of three chosen student speakers at Thursday’s ceremony, he was nervous to speak in front of a large crowd, even if he is the friend that people turn to for advice. After starting high school in 2019 at Broadneck High School, Phelps had a hard time adjusting.

The 19-year-old Bowie resident would move to Annapolis High School in 2020 before coming back to Broadneck in 2021 where he would only complete half of his junior year until shifting to evening school.

“I was one of those kids that didn’t go to school and didn’t do his work; [someone] who is trying to be something different than going to school,” he said.

Traditional high school just didn’t work, Phelps said. He would get into fights often with other students who tried to pick on him for his naturally-ginger hair and felt social pressure to “not act smart” in front of his friends. Phelps decided to shift to the evening high school program where he felt that social pressure lift.

“Evening high school is the way to go. It’s easy, it fits your schedule: you can work in the morning and you can go to school at night,” he said. “I’ve been getting straight As and Bs ever since.”

Dr. Mark T. Bedell, Anne Arundel County Superintendent of Schools, seated, gives South River graduate Karlos Joseph Phelps a handshake after Phelps gave remarks on “What my diploma means to me.” The 56th Anne Arundel Evening High School Graduation Ceremony was held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Severna Park High School. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Many stories were shared by student speakers like Phelps Thursday evening with similar themes about how the traditional high school environment did not meet their needs in order to succeed academically. Whether it was through providing an environment free of distractions or using the program as a second chance to catch up on senior-year requirements before having to repeat the twelfth grade, each student had a story.

Regardless of their reason for wearing the burgundy cap and gown, each student received the same enthusiastic rounds of congratulatory speeches from Dana Schallheim, district 5′s board representative, and Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell.

During his speech, Bedell told the crowd of graduates he went to evening high school in his senior year.

“What you don’t know about your superintendent is that my story is very similar to yours,” Bedell said. “Yes, I went to evening/night school in upstate New York for my whole senior year of high school in order to graduate high school on time. I made mistakes; we all make mistakes. Yet, I did not let those mistakes define who I was going to become.”

In April, Bedell sat down with the Capital and told his story about his upbringing, and how he has shaped his career as a champion for every student in the counties he serves.

“I am standing before you now in my seventh year as a superintendent, a very successful one in this country, but the path I had to travel was not a very straight path at all. Nobody will ask you ‘Did you have to graduate evening school in order to get out of high school.’ What people care about is ‘Do you have your high school diploma,’” he said.

Bedell ended his address by quoting Frank Outlaw, the late president of Bi-Lo Stores: “Watch your thoughts, they become words. Watch your words, they become actions. Watch your actions, they become habits. Watch your habits, they become your character. Watch your character, for it will become your destiny.”

Phelps is planning to attend Anne Arundel Community College in the fall where he will pursue an associate’s degree and certification as a nurse assistant. He plans to attend the University of Maryland College Park to complete a 4-year degree that will put him on the path to becoming a veterinarian.