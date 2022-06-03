Evening High school students celebrate graduation in Severna Park

Cheers rang out in the auditorium at Severna Park High School Thursday evening as more than 100 students graduated from Anne Arundel Evening High School.

The graduates have endured two school years marred by the coronavirus pandemic, and after returning to in-person classes this fall, are now reaching the finish line for their K-12 education. The Evening High School program provides evening instruction at schools throughout the county as an alternative to the typical school day.

Students from across high school campuses celebrated graduation together Thursday.

Jamarian Parker of Annapolis is headed to trade school to learn more about being an electrician. He has worked for Weisman Electric Company in Annapolis since Jan. 31, a career he discovered through the county’s Office of Workforce Development.

He entered Evening High School his sophomore year, and said escaping the sometimes-negative environment of day school at Annapolis High and learning in smaller classes helped him get to graduation. He is finishing school with straight As and perfect attendance.

“It just means a lot. I was struggling for eight years. I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said.

Parker’s teachers said he is a smart student and a natural leader, and are proud to see him graduate.

“I want everybody to know how proud we are of him,” said educator Kecia Banks. “He made it.”

Parker spoke at the graduation ceremony for Evening High, saying he was working at a fast food restaurant and was told that was the best his career could get without a diploma. He wanted more, he said, and was motivated to finish school.

Parker said that with the number of murders occurring in the Annapolis community, he wants to make sure he is on a path that will allow him to support his family, who he thanked Thursday.

Since its establishment more than 50 years ago, 3,770 students have graduated from Anne Arundel Evening High School, a program that offers instruction in the evenings as an alternative to day time school. Evening high school students often spend their days working or taking care of family, or have life or health circumstances that make day school difficult to manage.

District 3 Board of Education Member Corine Frank spoke at the ceremony. Frank said she struggled with mental health in high school and missed classes, resulting in the need for summer school to complete credits, and her missing the chance to graduate with her classmates.

Thursday’s graduates chose perseverance during the pandemic, and have built resilience in the face of struggle, she said, and that is why she wanted to address them.

“It is amazing to see students who have found a better way, and a different path and a wealth of strength at a young age that many in this world never will,” she said.

Two young mothers also spoke at graduation, saying Evening High School gave them flexibility that was key to graduating while raising a baby. Jazmin Nae Cook said she switched from day school at Glen Burnie High to the evening program during her sophomore year. She was pregnant, and making the switch helped her manage the symptoms of her pregnancy.

As her health improved, so did her grades, she said. She is graduating on time, and with a high GPA.

“They understood even though I wouldn’t always be able to make it to my classes, I would get my work done,” Cook said.

Inadya Harris graduated from the Meade campus Thursday. She became pregnant freshman year of high school and switched to evening school, determined to graduate and establish a life for her family. She is pursuing her passion, cosmetology, at the Paul Mitchell Schools, and will also enroll in nursing school with a focus on phlebotomy.

“I hope this is not your end point, because we all just proved that we can get through anything,” she said.

Hope Riley, who graduated from the South River campus Thursday, said she switched to evening school because of the smaller class sizes and additional time with teachers. She went from failing her freshman year at Southern High School to earning a 4.0, she said.

“Be proud of yourself, be proud of your accomplishments. Congratulations class of 2022,” Riley said.

In an interview before the ceremony Alexia Booz, who attended the North County campus, said going to school in the evenings with smaller class sizes was a way for her to find a peaceful school experience.

“It was a way to reinvent myself and learn who I am and get out of all the mess that was day school and really focus on myself and what I want,” she said.

Next, she plans on getting her real estate license at Anne Arundel Community College.