Trial begins for Severn man accused of killing his grandmother

A murder trial began Tuesday in the case of a Severn man accused of killing his 78-year-old grandmother in December 2021.

Michael Esposito, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in September and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Betty Ann Esposito, who died four days after she called 911 to report she had been pushed down and struck her head.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Donna McCabe Schaeffer began hearing opening arguments from prosecutors Glen Neubauer and Nancy Jeffein-Olin and defense attorney Michael McGraw.

In addition to the murder charge, Esposito is facing vulnerable adult abuse charges. he has been held without bond since he was arrested Aug. 27.

In a 911 call on Dec. 2021, Betty Ann Esposito reported she had been pushed down and struck her head but declined to give more information because, at the time, the other person involved was in the room, according to charging documents. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to her Odenton home after paramedics were unable to gain entry. Her grandson, Michael Esposito, opened the door and had blood on his hands, police wrote in charging documents.

Esposito, who was living in the home at the time, was arrested and charged with assault that evening after refusing to let police and paramedics inside. When paramedics finally gained entry, they found Betty Ann Esposito unconscious, police said.

The elder Esposito never regained consciousness after being transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she died Dec. 20 of her injuries. While in police custody, Michael Esposito said he was carrying his grandmother, but became uncooperative when questioned further, police wrote. He was initially released after being charged with assault.

The trial is scheduled to continue through June 27.

This story will be updated.