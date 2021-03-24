Former Naval Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Edward Waller dies March 2, remembered as thoughtful, quiet

“As a midshipman during Vice Adm. Waller’s tenure as Superintendent, I was inspired by his distinguished career as a naval aviator,” Buck said in a statement. “I had the surprise and distinct honor and pleasure to reunite with him earlier in my tenure when he stopped by to see his former residence and reminisce about serving as the Superintendent in the early ’80s. It was a surreal experience to be the Superintendent 38 years later after having attended the Academy under his leadership.”