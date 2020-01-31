Last year, the Department of Defense released a report saying Naval Academy midshipmen almost never report sexual assault. Sexual assault reports have increased this year at the Naval Academy and other military academies, according to this year’s report, but the military’s prevention tactics may not be working.
Reports of sexual assault made by and/or against midshipmen increased by five reports of incidents, up from 28 last year. The academy had four informal complaints of sexual harassment, compared to two last year.
The annual Defense Department report on misconduct at the service academies said the academy showed an improvement to its reporting process, but its Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Education (SHAPE) program needs to be evaluated for effectiveness. The department also pointed out that the academy’s full-time prevention force does not get trained in prevention best practices.
“Without a systematic prevention plan, the efficacy, implementation, and sustainability of USNA’s prevention efforts may be hindered,” the department wrote. “Evaluating the effectiveness of SHAPE for the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and alcohol misuse is needed to determine what elements should be maintained, adjusted, or discontinued.”
Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said eliminating sexual assault and harassment at the academy has been on the forefront of his mind since his first day on the job, but he knows the academy can do better.
“We have been encouraging victims to report instances of sexual assault, and we are cautiously optimistic that the increased reporting means more midshipmen are connecting with the care they need, but I recognize that work needs to be done to reduce and stop sexual assault," Buck said. "My team and I are committed to that.”
Naval Academy spokeswoman Comdr. Alana Garas also said that the academy needs to do more to maximize its efforts to stop sexual assault.
“There is no single solution to this heinous crime and the Naval Academy strives each year to assess and find ways to evolve our strategic approach,” Garas said.
She highlighted the academy’s new Midshipman Affairs Team," a multi-disciplinary group that will increase collaboration across the institution to better support midshipmen in their pursuit of moral, mental and physical excellence."
Since its implementation in November, the team’s first task is to develop a prevention education plan targeting risk and protective factors across all levels of the social ecology and including policies, programs, and practices, Garas said. The team will focus on destructive behaviors affecting midshipmen, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, drug and alcohol misuse, discrimination and suicide while also promoting “signature behaviors” like dignity and respect, accountability, healthy relationships and intervention, Garas said.
Sexual assault is now more prevalent for military academy women than others in higher education, according to the survey. The DoD compared military academies with the results of 21 schools in the American Association of Universities’ most recent Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct. Last year, the rate was virtually the same at about 25%. This year, the prevalence of sexual assault for military service academy women rose to 28%, surpassing women at other colleges at 26.5%.
The department also found that across all military academies, students are still hesitant to report sexual assault for fear of social, academic and career consequences. Except in the most obvious situations, cadets and midshipmen don’t usually intervene and “live in cultures tolerant of sexually harassing behavior and alcohol misuse.”
The department found that cadets and midshipmen in focus groups showed students are largely desensitized to disrespectful behavior like sexual harassment, making sexual assault in the military more likely.
“Prevention efforts lack the maturity, resourcing, and organization to make sustained reductions in sexual assault victimization over time,” the department wrote.
A midshipman charged in October with breaking into the sleeping quarters of three female midshipmen and sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault them on four occasions will stand trial in May.
A former midshipman had his 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned by the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals in January. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a female midshipman, but the court of appeals found the conviction for the “alcohol-fueled sexual encounter” to be “factually insufficient."