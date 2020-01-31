Sexual assault is now more prevalent for military academy women than others in higher education, according to the survey. The DoD compared military academies with the results of 21 schools in the American Association of Universities’ most recent Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct. Last year, the rate was virtually the same at about 25%. This year, the prevalence of sexual assault for military service academy women rose to 28%, surpassing women at other colleges at 26.5%.