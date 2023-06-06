‘A family reunion’: Crofton High School graduating seniors leave behind engaged community they built behind a screen

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In 2019, Anne Arundel County school redistricting uprooted kids who started their high school careers at either Arundel or South River High School and moved them to soon-to-be completed Crofton High School. These students knew from the start they would have to rebuild everything they established at their former high school including making new friends, trying out for new sports teams, building a student government from the ground up, and establishing an inclusive community.

Advertisement

Four years later, the first Crofton senior class graduated Monday night at a ceremony at Maryland Live! Five of the 370 graduating seniors who spoke to The Capital ahead of the celebration said they all agree it was their willingness to try new things that built the school’s culture — a “vibrant and engaged community” as school system spokesperson Bob Mosier called it — that will hopefully last well beyond their departure..

Tommy Bell was one of many students affected by this redistricting plan. For students like Bell, it meant having to pave their own path in a brand new high school away from siblings who, because of a clause in the redistricting plan, allowed upperclassmen to finish out their high school careers at the school they were currently attending; in this case either Arundel or South River High School.

Advertisement

Since he arrived at Crofton, Bell was involved in the school’s athletic program as the goalie for the school’s varsity boy’s lacrosse team and a member of Crofton’s Athletic Leadership Council, competing against his older brother, Noah Bell, an attackman for Arundel High, along the way.

“Going to two different schools was definitely weird [and] uncomfortable, but coming into this school and online it kind of gave [me] my own path to pave for myself,” he said.

In the fall of 2020, Crofton High School’s long anticipated opening would move online for its first freshman and sophomore classes after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through that year and a half online, Crofton High School’s student body struggled to adapt to virtual classes.

“Showing up was definitely the first step,” said Layth Carpenter, a Crofton graduating senior and former athlete.

For students, showing up did not just mean participating in class. It meant showing up to class with their cameras on, ready to engage with their classmates academically and socially, often bonding with their peers and teachers by showing their pets on cameras.

It also meant going out of their way to ask teachers how they could get involved, according to Hala Malik, a member of Crofton’s student government association. She asked the SGA advisor how the new school was going to establish a student government and a class council.

“What is student government going to look like at Crofton High School?’” she said. “A lot of [this culture] came from students inquiring, being inquisitive and asking teachers/administration about clubs [as well as] creating clubs themselves because we know that no one is going to do it for us.”

This level of engagement did not come without its challenges though, said Jordan Mueller, the senior class president. It was often hard to stay consistently engaged, but she focused on the little things that made the online experience worth participating in to help get her through it, such as a mindfulness program called Wellness Block.

Advertisement

On Wednesday mornings during the pandemic, Crofton students would practice mindfulness techniques and learn about healthy relationships, self-advocacy and self-care. The program was was co-authored by Anne Arundel County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Mary Kay Connerton and Ryan Voegtlin, the school system’s director of student services, aimed to help support mindfulness away from the classroom.

While Mueller admitted it was hard waking up for the class, she looked forward to the mornings when she would sit down with her breakfast, log on to Wellness Block, and eat with her classmates and the class leader, Elizabeth Starnes, Crofton’s library media specialist.

“Everyone would bring breakfast on Wednesdays and we’d sit online and just talk about our weeks. It was adorable,” she said. “That was the things that made me happy to be at Crofton because I think we were all kind of sad leaving our other high school and coming into Crofton but we wouldn’t have been here without our support from the teachers.”

In the spring of 2021, students finally were able to enter the new halls of Crofton High School. Getting involved and showing school pride became easier because, according to Carpenter, students wanted to engage and support their peers.

“It felt like a family reunion,” Carpenter said. “We all went to Crofton Middle together, we all grew up together, but like other schools, we got split up half and half and you kind of forget about the people who went to South River [and] the people who went to Arundel, but sophomore year, it felt just like one big family reunion. I liked it a lot. I was happy.”

Advertisement

For athletes like Carpenter, Bell and former girls’ varsity soccer player Meghan Piazza, this engagement meant showing up to every virtual sports practice. These practices were held online where athletes would participate in standard drills in their respective sports.

For Carpenter, who played varsity basketball and football, he said virtual practices were “weird,” but everyone just went along with it. He looked forward to dribbling drills in his garage and going over football plays over Zoom for hours.

Sports were still a big part of the athletes’ lives despite not being able to gather during the pandemic, Piazza said, “but we still did it because we care about playing.”

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Student bonding increased even more when in-person sporting events resumed. During Crofton’s 2021 homecoming football game, the entire student section started wildly waving their arms in unison and singing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Advertisement

“Our football team wasn’t as good, but our student section was undefeated,” Layth said.

Student support for all sports never waivered, it only grew, according to Layth and Piazza, as students showed up for all competitions whether it was through varsity sports or unified sports supporting their peers with disabilities.

“Inclusion is the biggest piece. You can have your strengths, and someone else can have their strengths, but everyone is going to have the room to grow,” Mueller said.

“We were just sophomores when we got here. There was no one telling us no. And for better or for worse, we’ve got to say yes to everything. So that was pretty cool.”