Finalists for Anne Arundel County school board’s student member position debate

Finalists for the Student Member of the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County, left to right: Jaden Farris of South River High School, Oscar Fuentes of South River High School and Zachary McGrath of Severna Park High School. - Original Credit: AACPS (AACPS / HANDOUT)

Three finalists for the student member position on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education debated Thursday evening, describing their past advocacy and how they would address issues like mental health.

Juniors Jaden Farris of South River High School, Oscar Fuentes of South River High School and Zachary McGrath of Severna Park High School are vying for a one-year term representing more than 83,000 students, as one of eight board members with full voting rights.

McGrath said his experience working with Annapolis Del. Shaneka Henson’s constituent services team gave him knowledge about how to advocate for others. Working as an intermediary between the Department of Labor and residents, he would help resolve problems like late or missing unemployment payments.

“For the people who reached out to that office, they were calling and emailing me on the worst days of their lives,” he said.

Farris said he has advocated for diverse curriculum. Earlier this year the Board of Education approved an elective, high school-level LGBTQ+ studies course which was proposed by Farris.

“It’s not just my belief that we should have inclusive curriculum in AACPS, but really the collective belief of many students I’ve talked to who’ve expressed the need for diverse curriculum,” Farris said.

Fuentes said hoping to lobby for the resources necessary to hire more advisers, bus drivers and expand after school programs if he is election as the student member of the board.

“This is the time to advocate for what we believe in, especially when we can make a big difference with the students,” he said.

Anne Arundel’s student member is believed to be the only student member with full voting rights in the United States, according to AACPS. Bunmi Omisore of Arundel High School was elected last spring, the 48th student member in AACPS history.

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) is organizing the election, and the group’s Secretary of Education Fletcher Port hosted Thursday’s debate, which was held at the school system headquarters on Riva Road. The hour-and-a-half debate also was streamed live on YouTube.

Student delegates from middle and high schools in the county will vote later this month. The winner’s name will be given to Gov. Larry Hogan, who makes the appointment.

Port asked the candidates how the system can support students affected by an ongoing mental health crisis, and how they would reduce stigma associated with mental illness.

Fuentes said he would like to see more staff hired to help counsel students, and said he thinks it is important that bilingual counselors are hired to help students who are learning English.

“Having somebody there that can actually properly communicate with these students to prevent any self-harm or mental problems that could affect their education is very important,” he said.

McGrath agreed about the need for more counselors, and said he thinks more should be done to build relationships between students and counselors so they will feel comfortable talking about personal problems that are affecting their mental health.

“We need to make it so counselors meet at the very least quarterly with students, so the counselors know their students names and the students know who their counselor is ,” he said. “We also need to advertise the current resources out there.”

Farris agreed about the need for more counselors, and said he would like to see the system make mental health screenings available to students.

“We need to be more proactive when it comes to the mental health and wellness of our students and not just reacting after it happens,” Farris said.