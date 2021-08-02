Anne Arundel County schools leave mask policy unchanged; announcement expected

Nearly a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that students and staff wear masks indoors at school regardless of vaccination status, operations at Anne Arundel County Public Schools remain unchanged as school officials and health officials talk.
As thousands of students are going to camp at AACPS facilities this summer, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the system has two approaches to wearing masks indoors, depending on the age of children in the program.
At the high and middle school levels, students are eligible for vaccination. Students don’t need to wear a mask in classrooms, though unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear a mask.
For students younger than 12, who aren’t eligible for vaccination, masks are required indoors. Older students who are in a mixed setting with younger students need to wear a mask.
On Monday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that in response to the Delta variant all people will need to wear masks inside county buildings starting Thursday, regardless of vaccination status.
Mosier said the announcement doesn’t apply to schools. The system will make an announcement after considering the guidance of the county health department, he said.
The 2021-2022 school year starts Sept. 8.
Superintendent George Arlotto can make operations decisions independent of the Board of Education, which is not scheduled to meet until Aug. 18.
Latest Education
The state’s largest school districts including Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County have said masks will be required inside this fall regardless of vaccination status.