COVID cases in Anne Arundel public schools are rising but AACPS says cases aren’t spreading in its buildings

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto told the Board of Education Wednesday that the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community has resulted in an increase in cases in schools –— but they aren’t seeing evidence that the disease is spreading in schools.
“The cases are coming from the outside and they are impacting schools,” Arlotto said. “We are quarantining students, we’re having to quarantine staff, we’re having to quarantine parts of athletic teams and in some cases entire athletic teams.”
Three football teams are shut down right now due to COVID-19, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said. This week an entire class at Ridgeway Elementary School went virtual because of a case and the number of people who came into close contact with the student.
Since March 1, there have been 183 cases of COVID among staff and students throughout the system. As of Tuesday, there were 65 active cases of COVID among students and 16 among staff. Of the system’s 83,000 students, about 31,500 are in hybrid learning right now.
Mosier said staff are working to clear waitlists of students who have already requested a change from virtual to hybrid, and vice versa. In the past week the system has moved 379 students from virtual to hybrid.
The next priority is sending out a survey to guardians, so those who have changed their minds and want to switch have a chance.
Right now the system is expanding in-person school to four days a week for small groups at developmental centers, in autism classrooms and at the Phoenix Academy and Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, Mosier said. So far they have invited 202 students to learn four days a week at developmental centers, starting this week, Arlotto said.
On Wednesday, the board unanimously directed Arlotto to expand hybrid learning to four days a week where possible for all students, “promptly.”
Factors like enrollment and their ability to enforce CDC guidelines will determine where students will be able to return four days a week instead of two days a week, split in two groups.
Board President Melissa Ellis said she didn’t think the board’s action went far enough, and she encouraged Arlotto to find even more ways to get students back in classrooms, safely. Right now middle and high school students need to stay at least six feet apart, as COVID-19 spread in the community is high and the system has not created cohorts of students to prevent mixing between subjects.
Ellis said her kids attend classes in-person with just a few other students, and in one case, alone.
“Those sound to me like classes that could have kids four days a week and still be six foot distance. My point is, look at every situation and bring in more students, more days, as much as possible,” she said.