Anne Arundel school board breaks recess to discuss COVID, mask mandate

Anne Arundel Board of Education members on Thursday questioned the superintendent and county health officer about renewed mask mandates aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
The board does not typically meet during the first half of August, but changing recommendations for mask wearing in schools announced earlier this week necessitated a virtual work session. On Thursday, the board discussed the details of Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman’s recommendation for and Superintendent George Arlotto’s implementation of a mask mandate for all individuals inside schools, regardless of age and vaccination status. This rule starts Monday.
The mask announcement, made Wednesday, followed similar decisions by the state’s largest school systems and the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that students wear masks indoors this school year to prevent the spread of the delta variant.
Also, Anne Arundel County and Annapolis city said Monday that employees and others who enter county and city buildings will be required to wear masks inside.
For schools, there will be exceptions for performing arts, athletics and eating. Students will eat lunch in cafeterias this school year. Masks will not be required outside.
Kalyanaraman said 90% of cases in Maryland have been identified as delta variant.
“We are seeing that it is more severe across all age groups. We’re seeing that’s particularly so for the unvaccinated,” Kalyanaraman said. “We are hearing pretty significant reports from other parts of the country, which have much lower vaccination rates, that they are seeing more children be hospitalized.”
He said hospital censuses from those states indicate that more children are being hospitalized.
The case rate in Anne Arundel per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, has been climbing since the start of July. It has gone from less than one to more than 10, as of Thursday.
Board President Melissa Ellis asked about risks posed to academic, language and social and emotional development by mask wearing.
“Is anyone looking at how this might be impacting particularly our youngest children?” she said.
Kalyanaraman said they are considering the importance of facial cues as they make recommendations on reopening. He said he has not seen studies indicating long-term issues caused by mask-wearing, and said children don’t wear masks at home.
He said to get to a place where masks are no longer required in schools, vaccinations will need to increase.
He said he believes a vaccine will be available for children younger than 12 this fall, saying it is a matter of months not years.
Student Member of the Board Bunmi Omisore asked about social distancing in classrooms, saying some classrooms were too cramped pre-pandemic.
Arlotto said the system will not be able to have social distancing this fall, as classrooms will be full again. That was a factor in making mask-wearing universal inside schools, he said.
“We could very likely have an increased number of close contacts because we have more students in a classroom,” Arlotto said. “The good news is with universal masking, we know the spread will be reduced, and we don’t have to quarantine that student who was within three to six feet [and] was wearing a mask.”
Arlotto said the system has no plan to return to virtual or hybrid learning. Two things could change that, he said.
If the state orders schools to close, they would need to follow that directive. Second, if social distancing restrictions are put in place again inside buildings, similar to this spring, they would not have sufficient capacity.
No action was taken by the board during the work session.
At the start of the meeting, Ellis noted the continued mourning of District 1 Representative Candace Antwine, who died last month.