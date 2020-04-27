Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year builds creative schoolwork for students, advocates for equity

The day Emily Davis found out she won Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year, she sat in front of her computer in the kitchen for a meeting and happened to notice her husband standing in the corner, she said.
“I just ignored him and the next thing I know, I heard my name,” Davis said with a laugh. “I was completely shocked.”
Davis, a Brooklyn Park Middle School language arts teacher, works hard to make sure English assignments for her students are personalized and creative through a co-taught instructional model. She’s known for coming up with work that integrates arts so students can use dance, visual arts or music.
But before Davis dives into academics, she said it is important to set up emotional and social support for students.
“If I put that first and I make sure that they’re OK, then the academic part becomes the easy part, right? Because then they’re invested,” Davis said.
“It has been my philosophy this whole time with empathy first and try to put myself first in their shoes." In that way, Davis said "we create a family in the classroom.”
Parents of Davis’ students commented on her holistic approach to teaching, so much so that a mother of a seventh grade student called Davis her son’s school mom.
Dionne Mebane-Raley gave examples of the times her son, Miles Raley, may have forgotten his backpack and she’ll receive a text from Davis. Other times, Davis would text Mebane-Raley with information on school lessons.
“I am so appreciative of her. She is very creative in her teaching style,” Mebane-Raley said. “She doesn’t just lecture to the kids or give them handouts to read, they do creative things like write songs or poems. They do out-of-the-box learning.”
Along with her co-teacher, Ashley Coleman, Davis works to create assignments that connect to pop culture and interest her students like Star Wars or appeals to their love for animals. That way her students engage more with writing and reading.
“She is more creative than other teachers,” Miles Raley said. He said writing now “is not boring and it is more fun to write.”
Other parents echoed similar appreciation for Davis.
Tamara Dingman of Severn said her daughter, Harleigh Dingman, has also considered writing to be fun thanks to Davis.
“She does not complain about reading or writing, she thinks it is fun. I think Ms. Davis takes the time to get to know students really well,” Dingman said.
Davis also works beyond her classroom. She is part of the middle school’s equity team and before the school system really began professional development on the issue, Davis began those conversations at her school.
“This has been her platform, something of great importance to her even before it was a huge push in our district. It is amazing how this sort of district initiative aligns right with her,” said Brooklyn Park Middle School Principal Beth Shakan.
Shakan said the Language Arts teacher has a focus on relationship building, student empowerment and equity.
“Emily has been an advocate for equity and has no fear in engaging in conversations about the power of equity with students and staff. Aware that silence speaks volumes, advocacy begins in her classroom — signaling to students that this is a safe space to share, listen, learn and reflect,” Shakan said.
Davis said she wants to dig deeper into conversations on equity and have difficult conversations, especially as the global coronavirus pandemic reveals the gaps within Anne Arundel County.
“We need to get further into it and have difficult conversations on equity, implicit bias and how we, as teachers, are coming into a classroom and how we are viewing our students,” Davis said.
When it comes to her students, Davis is able to foster more confidence and build up self-esteem.
Mebane-Raley explained that her son, who has hearing loss and requires an IEP, used to be a shy student until he entered Davis’ class for sixth grade.
When she heard about Miles rapping, singing and dancing in front of others in his class, Mebane-Raley was initially shocked.
“Miles is the most confident boy in school and that has been very huge for us. Miles has blossomed," she said.
The experience is not uncommon for Davis’ students. Shakan said her students become more confident and productive, and even former students “flock back to her room."
“She just has an uncanny ability to build self-esteem in these kids. Not only do kids increase in their ability to comprehend reading material they also walk out of there more confident just in themselves as a whole person,” she said.
Davis is the seventh middle school teacher to win the award since 1986-87. She will compete for Maryland State Teacher of the Year, which will be announced next fall.