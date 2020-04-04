Anne Arundel County Public Schools announce three finalists for student school board member

Three county juniors from Old Mill High School and Meade High School have been announced as finalists for the 2020-2021 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County, according to a press release.
Conor Curran of Old Mill, Princess Merritt of Meade High and Drake Smith also of Meade High were selected out of a pool of six candidates.
Students were asked to submit applications and be interviewed on a panel before the field was then narrowed down to three.
The election of a student school board member is sponsored by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC). The election for the final candidate will be later this month or early next month, according to the press release.
The student board member is appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan and will then serve a one-year term during their senior year of high school. The student board member also receives an $8,000 college scholarship.
Anne Arundel County’s Board of Education is the only board in the nation to have a student member who has full voting rights.