Anne Arundel high school graduates enlist in the military and prepare for what’s next

Some Anne Arundel County graduates are preparing this summer for boot camp as they look to the military as a chance to grow professionally, and personally.
Chris Stinson, an 18-year-old graduate from Chesapeake Science Point, knew he wanted to pursue a medical profession but was unsure which path he should take. The idea of paying for college did not appeal to him but he knew he wanted to help others.
Chris “Scotty” Dunaway, an 18-year-old Old Mill High graduate, saw enlisting in the military as an opportunity to continue the example the generation set before him by other members of his family.
At the advice of Stinson’s mother, he talked to a Navy recruiter.
“I really love this country, and I’ve always wanted to find a way to help and I want to be a paramedic — I’ve always wanted to help people,” Stinson said.
When he talked to recruiters, Stinson learned about future career possibilities and earning an education for free. The conversations also stirred up his previous interest in the military that he once had as a kid. Stinson has seen the impact of serving in the military through his father, who was also in the Navy.
“He always talked about fun stories on ships and everything and how he got to travel the world. This is something that always interested me,” he said.
Dunaway’s father and grandfather served in the military, and so he took up the mantle to do the same.
“All the males in my family before me, they all went into the service and so I thought, ‘Hey let me keep the generation going,' and to do my part in serving my country,” Dunaway said.
After deciding to pursue the military after high school, the next decision was figuring out which branch he wanted to enter. He looked over experiences of enlisting in the Navy and the Army but ended up selecting the Marine Corps.
Even beyond the conversation with a Marine Corp recruiter, Dunaway said he could sense they took initiative and made him feel like he mattered.
Some of the values, such as pride and belonging, also stood out to him as something to continue to nurture beyond high school.
“I did four years of cross-country, and cross-country, we are not a big sport. Every Friday we had a pasta party before a race and all of us as a team, we hung out — we got closer with each other,” he said.
Stinson’s goal of helping others has also manifested before he enlisted in the Navy. He worked as a lifeguard during the summer. Now, he has focused on preparation for boot camp in August.
Each day, Stinson said he has worked out — push ups, sit ups and running have become part of his routine. But he has also focused on mentally preparing for the military.
“There’s a lot of mentally getting ready, you need to know the drill sergeants are there to break you down mentally and build you back up. Their job is to break you down physically and mentally to get you ready to be a soldier,” Stinson explained.
The Chesapeake Science Point graduate leaves in August for boot camp to train to become a hospital corpsman, with a mixture of excitement and nerves at the prospects of his future.
Latest Education
Dunaway has also taken to workouts, with the help of his younger brother when it comes to weight lifting. Before he heads out, which happens to coincide with his birthday, he is learning to adapt and overcome, as his recruiters have suggested.