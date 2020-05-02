Anne Arundel schools budget greeted with resignation in coronavirus crippled economy

There’s money for more teachers to reduce classroom crowding. But not as much as requested.
County Executive Steuart Pittman included funds in his fiscal 2021 budget plan for more mental health professionals, who will face students whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout rather than concerns outlined by the county Board of Education just a few months ago.
There’s even money for a teacher pay increase, though still short of what teachers lost in the last recession.
The reaction to Pittman’s proposed $748.1 million schools budget unveiled Friday sounded resigned to changed expectations and grateful given the prospect recession or even depression as Maryland and much of the United States remains locked down to prevent the spread of the virus.
Even the county executive, who ran in 2018 on increasing education spending, expressed regret that he couldn’t give the school board more of what it asked for when it sent him its budget proposal just a few months ago.
“We can’t deliver on that request, but we can get more than halfway there, with a package that is $35.5 million over last year, $14.8 million of which is county funding," Pittman said.
School board President Michelle Corkadel released a statement Friday saying the county is no longer the same.
“It is crystal clear, however, that they did about as much as they possibly could to support our school system and our children while still addressing other critical needs throughout the county,” she said.
Pittman proposed funding 84 new positions to prevent enrollment growth from increasing in classes. He will also fund 76 positions for special education, including at specialty centers and for 11 positions at Southern High that will fulfill the needs that were met by the Kennedy Krieger program set to end at that location this school year.
Superintendent George Arlotto said Pittman has remained open throughout the process as well as the “difficult choices that were necessary in this budget.”
“The key to navigating a difficult period like this lies in the relationships of the people doing the work,” Arlotto said in a statement.
The county executive’s budget for teaching positions also includes funding for 57 positions at Crofton High School, set to open in the fall.
Russell Leone, the president of the county teacher’s union, said adding new positions in the county can help “alleviate the workload of teachers and the services to students.”
But for teacher compensation, Pittman will only fund a step increase.
The school board voted in February on an additional equivalent of 1% cost of living adjustment for all school system employees on top of Superintendent George Arlotto’s proposed step increase for all eligible employees, 2% cost of living and a back step for eligible employees who worked in the 2011 to 2012 school year.
During town halls, many teachers stood in front of school board members urging them to support teacher compensation. Veteran teachers, in particular, said salaries are not matching experience and may mean some have to leave for neighboring school districts.
Pittman said there was an initial plan to support staff compensation with “back steps and a good package."
“Instead, we are left with funding only the step increase that teachers are promised when hired. That may be better than past years, but it’s less than our teachers deserve,” he said.
Earlier in the week, Pittman said teacher compensation was near the top of his priority list.
Leone said he still needs to review the budget proposal more thoroughly but acknowledged the current state of the county.
“We understand that this is an unprecedented time for all of us. I can say that we are pleased to see that (Pittman) has not forgotten teachers and that he has put in for a step increase,” Leone said.
Leone said teachers are still recovering from the last economic recession.
“Many teachers were hit hard in the last recession in 2008, and we’re still feeling the effects of it,” he said. “It is certainly something that is always on our mind, as we’re trying to take care of our members.”
The superintendent’s statement also included the step increase and special education positions in the of the county executive’s budget, saying that the funding “will serve us well in the coming year and help us bridge to what will hopefully be a brighter economy a year from now.”
The county executive’s budget also would fund mental health with a proposed 12 additional behavioral specialist positions.
Pittman said his budget funds one school psychologist, nine school counselors, the mental health services coordinator and an additional social worker.
The added behavioral specialists will be needed as the county school system addresses mental health concerns possibly born out of the pandemic.
"Mental health is just as critical as physical health, and we’ve got to continue to be the beacon of light – in this crisis now more than ever,” Corkadel said.
Pittman did not include funding for the school system’s transportation department though he said he had hoped to fund what was included in the school board’s request.
Transportation recommendations submitted by the school board included positions for routing, GIS administration and communications. The board adopted some of the recommendations from a transportation report given to the school system by a consultant that outlined ways to improve the department and busing in the county.
Pittman expects the school board and the department to still work on the transition for the future.
“They need to do some work anyway, so our hope is that this is just a pause and they will take a year to take those recommendations and improve their planning for the transition,” Pittman said on Wednesday.
Pittman’s budget now goes to the County Council, which can raise education spending if it finds the money elsewhere in the budget. The council must finalize a budget by June, and the fiscal year starts July 1.
The school board is expected to hear the education budget at the next meeting on Wednesday.